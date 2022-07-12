New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Livestock ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191690/?utm_source=GNW

They also boost animal health by reducing livestock diseases, in addition to improving the stability and consistency of feed. Gums & starch, clay, hydrocolloids, gelatin, molasses, and wheat gluten are the most popular binders used in feed.



Market Highlights

Feed Binders Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 3.5% in 2030.

Feed Binders Market to surpass USD 8.7 billion by 2030 from USD 4.28 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 3.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The Global Feed Binder Market due to enhanced stability, functionality, low inclusion value, and cost-effectiveness. Growing population growth, increasing consumption of meat products, decreasing preference for pelleted foods and increasing knowledge of animal nutrition and health among individuals are expected to further fuel demand for Feed Binders during the forecast period, leading to growth in the Feed Binder Market during the forecast period. Investments in research & development by industry participants to develop enhanced feed binder products are expected to drive the market for feed binder products. Through the growth of feed binder organizations and the acquisition of companies in different regions and countries, the Feed Binder market is growing.



Feed Binders Market: Segments

Lignosulphonates segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Feed Binders Market is segmented by type into Lignosulfonates, Plant gums & starches, Gelatin & other hydrocolloids, Molasses, Clay and Other. lignosulphonates based Feed Binders, led the market in 2019, accounting for XX.X% of market share. Improved health and higher milk production resulted from the use of probiotic yeast in ruminant feed. Likewise, yeast activates an immune response in pigs to decrease the entry of pathogens into the body and also to decrease the incidence of post-weaning diarrhea. With the growing use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and development of gut health, it is projected that the probiotic yeast segment will record the fastest type-based growth during the forecast period. With the rising use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and gut health development, the probiotic yeast segment is expected to grow faster.



Poultry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Feed Binders Market is segmented by livestock as Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animals, Pets and Equine. The aquatic segment held the largest share of the market accounting for XX.X% of the overall revenue in 2019 the increasing fish consumption in regions such as Europe and South America encourages fish farming, which would further drive the market in the aquafeed segment. Supplementing the correct quantity of Feed Binders to aquatic animals results in an optimum supply of vital nutrients. Factors that are expected to drive the demand for Feed Binders are the increased consumption of animal-based products and the rise in animal health concerns. Factors that are expected to have a short-term effect on the production and supply of Feed Binders are, however, labour shortages, foreign trade restrictions and decreased consumption of livestock products.



Feed Binders Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of Animal Meat Market

The growth of the feed binder industry is due mainly to the expansion of the market for animal meat. Increased global consumption of meat and an increase in animal health issues have led the industry to purchase a higher volume of feed binders. By venturing into R&D for better manufacturing and management strategies, leading businesses are searching for advancements in the industry. The feed industry plays a vital role in solving global food and agriculture problems. Feed manufacturers are becoming more aware of the need to increase feed products’ nutritional value in order to improve animal digestibility to optimum levels. It is possible to describe compound feed as the final feed product made up of different raw materials and additives. To increase their nutritional value, shelf-life, and consistency, additives are added to the feed. The compound feed industry is rising at a very fast rate, fueling the need for new additives to be developed in the feed market.



Restrain

Price volatility and availability of raw materials

Binding agents are highly effective binders, such as guar gum, maize starch, agar, carrageenan, and gelatin, but they are very costly to include in the feed. Farmers opt for binders with high-cohesive properties to maximize the cost of feed ingredients, compound feed mixers, or livestock to minimize the amount of inclusion as well as to reduce the cost. Cost-effective binders are moderately costly, with very low levels of inclusion, such as lignosulfonates and clay. Feed goods are often developed and engineered to maintain their market position by limiting the overall cost. Depending on the source, extraction method, or the chances of availability in the region, the prices of raw materials will increase.



Feed Binders Market: Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Groupeve Co. ltd

Darling Ingredients Inc

M. Huber Corporation

Fuzhou Wonderful Biological Technology Co.ltd

Panay Mineral Product Resources Corp.

I Du Pont de Nemours and company

Huzhimpex international ltd



Feed Binders Market: Regions

Feed Binders Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Feed Binders Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 the consumption rate of meat products in East Asia had witnessed rapid growth. The ban on the use of antibiotics as a growth promoter in the livestock sector in the European and North American countries has, however, indirectly affected the countries of the Asia Pacific region. This has prompted main feed additives businesses to produce natural growth promoters and health supplements. After the ban, creative ways of encouraging animal development by-products with similar benefits have been found by livestock producers by replacing antibiotic growth promoters with microbial feed additives that have antibiotic properties.



Competitive Landscape:

The Feed Binders market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US) hold a substantial market share in the Feed Binders market. Other players analyzed in this report are Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Roquette Freres (France), Borregaard ASA (Norway), Gelita AG (Germany), CP Kelco Inc. (US), and Avebe U.A. (Netherlands) among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Feed Binders. For Instance, In November 2019, Cargill Animal Nutrition and Health launched a mycotoxin binder known as Notox Ultimate Pro. This product helps swine farmers tackle the challenges of mycotoxin contamination in feed materials.



Feed Binders Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Feed Binders Market report also contains analysis on:



Feed Binders Market Segments:



By Type:

Lignosulfonates

Plant gums & starches

Gelatin & other hydrocolloids

Molasses

Clay

Other

By Livestock:

Ruminant

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

Horses

Others

Feed Binders Market Dynamics

Feed Binders Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

FAQs on Feed Binders Market

Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?

At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?

Who are the key players in the Feed Binders Market?

What could be the challenging factors in the growth of the Feed Binders Market?

What are the growth drivers for the Feed Binders Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191690/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________