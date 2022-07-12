New BSH Home Appliances Experience & Design Center to Open in Houston

Located in the Post Oak Plaza in Houston, TX, the latest BSH Experience & Design Center will offer top-of-the-line experiences from home appliance brands Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau



This will be the eighth BSH Experience & Design Center to open in North America

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston will soon be home to an Experience & Design Center from BSH Home Appliances Corporation. Scheduled to open by early 2023, the 14,847-square-foot facility will feature innovative home appliances from brands Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau, fully built-out kitchen vignettes that showcase the latest design trends, live kitchens for interactive cooking sessions, entertaining space, and more. This must-see destination will be located at 1703-1751 Post Oak Boulevard near the Galleria.

“As an up-and-coming tech hub, Houston is an essential market for BSH to be located in and show off the latest in home appliance innovations,” said Thomas Staebler, Head of Experience and Design Centers, North America, for BSH Home Appliances. “This Experience & Design Center will have an enhanced environment that uniquely resonates with the city to provide a heightened guest experience. It will offer a large variety of appliances for all needs and be a space for consumers, designers, builders and trade professionals to visit and gain design inspiration, learn about new products, or find the perfect fit for their homes.”

BSH currently has Experience & Design Centers located in Irvine, Calif., New York City, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto, plus others scheduled to open in Miami and Washington, D.C. Each Experience & Design Center offers guests opportunities to see, touch and learn more about industry-leading home appliances from Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau, as well as see them in action during live cooking demonstrations in the Demo Kitchen and Prep Kitchen.

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

