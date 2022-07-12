Incorta Announces Record Growth and Momentum for Its Real-Time Operational Analytics Platform Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the platform for real-time operational analytics on raw business data, today announced record growth and momentum in the first half (H1) of 2022, ending June 30, 2022. The company reports significant acceleration in revenue growth, new customers, global footprint and the Incorta partner ecosystem. In addition, Incorta was named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace for 2022 and the Incorta platform was recognized by Gartner in two reports in H1 2022, including the Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms.



“At times of great economic uncertainty, it’s hard to conceive of a technology that matters more to a company’s survival and ultimate success than real-time operational analytics,” said Scott Jones, CEO of Incorta. “Incorta was built for these very moments and we are proud to help so many companies achieve the analytical power, speed and flexibility that’s needed to navigate these challenging times.”

Incorta entered 2022 poised for a breakout. In 2021, the company invested heavily in building a foundation for hypergrowth in 2022 and 2023, hiring Scott Jones as CEO, raising $120M in Series D funding, and expanding its global footprint with new locations in APAC, EMEA and North America. At the close of H1 2022, Incorta is already outpacing 2021 on several key measures, including revenue growth.

Global Corporate and Customer Growth

Incorta hit key milestones, experienced rapid growth and launched a first-of-its-kind industry event:

Surpassing 2021 annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the first half of 2022 alone, including 2x gross new ARR vs. H1 2021

Doubling its customer growth rate, with 2x more new customers signed in H1 2022 vs. H1 2021

Expanding its global footprint and partner ecosystem rapidly, with new offices and teams in the United States, United Kingdom, and India, and 38 new partners including BlackLine, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Viscosity

Hosting Zero Gravity, the industry's first conference dedicated to modern cloud data pipelines in May 2022, with 7,200+ registrants from 140+ countries and included technical use case sessions from Incorta customers Comcast, Meta, Keysight and others. Keynote speakers included Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Microsoft Corporate VP of Azure Data Rohan Kumar.

Product Innovation

Incorta’s unified data and analytics platform is distinguished by its ability to enable real-time operational analytics on raw business data. Notable product advancements include:

The Analytics Data Hub for Finance, a new solution enabling IT organizations supporting finance teams to deliver financial and operational analytics with unmatched flexibility and speed

Native Delta Sharing integration for quick and easy sharing of operational data across a wide variety of data platforms and solutions

for quick and easy sharing of operational data across a wide variety of data platforms and solutions New and improved Data Apps provide additional prebuilt business schemas and dashboards for Oracle EBS, Oracle ERP and EPM Clouds, NetSuite, SAP, Workday and more



Industry Recognition and Events

Incorta received industry recognition and significant accolades:

Following a record-breaking start to 2022, Incorta is set to further accelerate throughout the second half of the year. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of rising geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, record-high inflation and slowing economic growth on a global scale, demand for real-time operational analytics has never been higher. At the same time, validation for Incorta’s platform and technology is also hitting all-time highs. Today’s customers include the world’s most valuable company, the largest coffee company in the world, the largest consumer electronics retailer, and category leaders in broadband connectivity, streaming entertainment, semiconductors, e-commerce and retail.

Additional resources

