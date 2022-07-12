ScyllaDB Announces ScyllaDB V, Addressing Legacy NoSQL Challenges

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced ScyllaDB V, the latest evolution of its monstrously fast and scalable NoSQL database built for data-intensive applications that require high performance and low latency. ScyllaDB V introduces a host of performance, resilience, and elasticity enhancements that help gamechanging companies power instantaneous experiences with their massive datasets. These innovations for extreme scale are ScyllaDB’s next step in resolving longstanding challenges of legacy NoSQL databases. ScyllaDB V enables real-time performance from gigabyte to petabyte scale.



ScyllaDB fuels high demand workloads in leading companies worldwide, including Comcast, Disney+ Hotstar, Palo Alto Networks, Starbucks, Instacart, and Discord. Its close-to-the-metal, shared nothing approach delivers greater performance for a fraction of the cost of DynamoDB, Apache Cassandra, MongoDB, and Google Bigtable. Such gains are the result of years of groundbreaking development and battle-hardened releases, which ScyllaDB V builds upon.

ScyllaDB is uniquely architected to capitalize on continuing hardware innovations. Modern infrastructure is fundamentally different than when legacy NoSQL databases were designed over a decade ago. Organizations now have access to servers with an increasing abundance of vCPUs, RAM, I/O, and fast NVMe storage. While legacy NoSQL databases are effectively insulated from the underlying hardware, ScyllaDB fully capitalizes on processor, memory, network, and storage innovation to maximize performance and use less infrastructure. Ultimately, this results in less admin and lower total cost of ownership. For instance, Comcast went from 962 Apache Cassandra nodes to only 78 ScyllaDB nodes. This efficiency results in anywhere from 2x to 10x cost savings over prior solutions.

“We not only anticipated this shift; we architected for it from the start,” said Dor Laor, CEO and co-founder, ScyllaDB. “That’s why we’re so uniquely well-poised to tap the power of new technology such as AWS I4is and Nitro SSD storage. ScyllaDB V marks an inflection point in the evolution of NoSQL – away from its roots in cloud-nascent infrastructure, and towards the future of low-latency, real-time distributed systems.”

More on ScyllaDB V

ScyllaDB V is a series of releases across ScyllaDB Open Source, Enterprise, and Cloud (DBaaS) that focus on NoSQL innovations for extreme scale. Details are outlined in the ScyllaDB V web page. ScyllaDB Open Source 5.0 is the first milestone for ScyllaDB V. The 5.0 release will be introduced in a webinar on July 19.

Highlights of ScyllaDB V include:

Strong, immediate consistency for schema updates, topology changes, tables and indexes, and more. This eliminates schema and data conflicts, enables rapid and safe increases in cluster capacity, and provides a leap forward in manageability. These capabilities are based on a new underlying Raft consensus protocol implementation.

for schema updates, topology changes, tables and indexes, and more. This eliminates schema and data conflicts, enables rapid and safe increases in cluster capacity, and provides a leap forward in manageability. These capabilities are based on a new underlying Raft consensus protocol implementation. AWS EC2 I4i support with 2X the throughput (and lower latency) vs. i3 instances.

with 2X the throughput (and lower latency) vs. i3 instances. New IO model and scheduler provide fine-tuned balancing of backend database operations and read/write requests based on the disk’s capabilities – boosting throughput, reducing latency, and minimizing the impact of admin operations.

provide fine-tuned balancing of backend database operations and read/write requests based on the disk’s capabilities – boosting throughput, reducing latency, and minimizing the impact of admin operations. A fully asynchronous Rust driver that will serve as a unified platform for other drivers going forward.

that will serve as a unified platform for other drivers going forward. WebAssembly for user-defined functions, which means that creating a UDF is as easy as providing its source code represented in WebAssembly Text Format.



About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures--eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers.

