Brilliant Earth’s Newest Collection Draws Inspiration From The Beauty of Reflections

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the launch of the Reflections Collection, an exclusive collection of bridal and fine jewelry celebrating the harmony of mirrored designs found in nature. The 21-piece collection is crafted for modern consumers looking for distinct styles with meaningful purpose. Consisting of seven engagement rings, six wedding bands and eight fine jewelry pieces, the collection showcases the beauty of nature’s symmetry, patterns and curved lines through thoughtful design.



“At Brilliant Earth we continue to be inspired by nature’s wonder, and we love discovering fresh vantage points to use in distinctive new designs,” said Ryan Atlas, Brilliant Earth’s Director of Product Development. “This collection captures the beauty of nature's reflections and the stunning symmetry they create, drawing inspiration from natural elements like a serene horizon and gently rippling water. Each design in the assortment contains a horizon line crafted with diamonds, and design features that reflect across that axis. These reflections are designed to inspire, just like the awe of a rising sun. We were also drawn to the symbolism of a partnership being a reflection of a couple’s love for one another, and the beauty of seeing in your partner the reflection of your love.”

Brilliant Earth’s Reflections Collection spans across bridal and fine jewelry, featuring an array of unique, elongated fancy diamond shapes including marquise, oval and tapered baguettes. Each piece replicates the beauty of nature with at least one skyline running through mirrored details. Pieces play with scale, utilizing graduated clusters of round diamonds, alternating stones in repetitive patterns and new settings that create thematic, diamond-accented motifs.

The new assortment bridges elevated jewelry aesthetics with new design techniques, further illustrating Brilliant Earth’s mission of delivering design-rich collections rooted in innovation and sustainability. The customer is offered a breadth of Beyond Conflict Free Diamonds or ethically sourced vibrant gemstones to customize any piece and create an unmistakable Brilliant Earth stack.

Styles from Brilliant Earth’s Reflections collection range from $795 to $12,000 and will be available to purchase exclusively at all Brilliant Earth Showrooms and online at www.BrilliantEarth.com, beginning July 7, 2022.

Editorial Imagery Here

Lay Flat High-Res imagery Here

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 20 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

PRESS CONTACT

Denise Martinez

denise@infinitycreativeagency.com

Paul Martineau

paul@infinitycreativeagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29dbd80f-cb3a-4167-b4e2-026b77304bff