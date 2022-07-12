Crackle Plus Launches Five New FAST Channels on the TCL Channel Free Streaming Platform

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming services, announced today an agreement to launch five FAST channels on the TCL Channel free streaming platform in the United States. Crackle Plus FAST channels include Crackle, Crackle Classics, its newly launched Chicken Soup for the Soul FAST channel, action-fueled network Popcornflix and Truli, its faith and family streaming service.

TCL’s viewers will gain access to the expansive Crackle Plus library that entertains a global audience with original and exclusive programming from Crackle, including the series Taboo and the feature film The Mercy; Crackle Classics’ film and TV series such as Laurel and Hardy and Little Rascals libraries; adventure and action-packed shows from Popcornflix such as the feature Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1956) and the two-part limited series Jules Verne’s Mysterious Island; an extensive collection of female-led shows from Chicken Soup for the Soul including Smart Home Nation and Mothers and Daughters; and family-friendly and faith-based content from Truli such as the critically acclaimed Bible series The Chosen.

“We’re thrilled to bring our constantly evolving library of content to TCL viewers since across all five of these different services, there is sure to be something to satisfy everyone,” said the president of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton. “Enlarging our distribution with TCL also reflects our determination to provide consumers with the best free entertainment with the support of our advertising partners who will be exposed to a completely fresh audience.”

“Crackle is a respected brand in the streaming entertainment industry, and we are thrilled to be adding their five channels to TCL’s robust lineup,” said Rebecca Wan of FFalcon. “TCL is committed to the free streaming space, and we continue to provide value to our audience by partnering with stellar brands like Crackle to deliver our customers top-shelf free content.”

Crackle Plus’ recent releases include the popular sketch comedy series Funny Girls, the hit college thriller series In the Vault, the exclusive scripted series Les Norton, which stars Alexander Bertram and Rebel Wilson, Inside the Black Box, hosted by Joe Morton, and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Crackle Plus also recently announced season three of the award-winning series Going From Broke.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”) operates video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services. The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad- supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

