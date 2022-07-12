Valworx Releases New Product Line: All Stainless Air Actuated Sanitary Butterfly Valve

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valworx announced today the release of their new line of all stainless air actuated sanitary butterfly valves. Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary butterfly valves feature Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections, and all materials comply with applicable FDA, USDA, and 3-A standards. Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary butterfly valves are suitable for use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and pet care.
Highlighted Features
• All stainless construction
• Highly polished valve internals and end caps with 32 Ra finish
• Forged ASTM 316L stainless steel valve body and end caps
• Investment cast 316 stainless steel actuator body, pistons & stems
• Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections
• Valve body machining and chamfering done by a single CNC process for a precise fit
• 316L mirror finish disc/stem for minimal flow resistance
• Bi-directional flow
• 100% tested with full traceability of all valve components
• Electro-polished actuator body
• Actuator pre-lubricated and tested to a minimum 1 million cycles
• NEMA 4/4X (IP66) enclosure for washdown applications
• Namur and ISO mounting standards
• Highly visible valve position indicator
• Coated springs for additional corrosion resistance (spring return only)
Videos:
Air Actuated All Stainless Sanitary Butterfly Valve
Immediately Available
Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary butterfly valves are available for immediate sale and shipment in sizes ranging from 1 to 4 inches. Stainless Rack & Pinion actuator is also available for individual sale. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. ET usually ship same day.
About Valworx
Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.
Contact:
Caroline Crowe
Phone: 704-987-9803
Email: sales@valworx.com
Related Images
Image 1: 574606
3" Sanitary Butterfly Valve, All Stainless Steel Double Acting, Tri-Clamp
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment