Valworx Releases New Product Line: All Stainless Air Actuated Sanitary Butterfly Valve

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valworx announced today the release of their new line of all stainless air actuated sanitary butterfly valves. Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary butterfly valves feature Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections, and all materials comply with applicable FDA, USDA, and 3-A standards. Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary butterfly valves are suitable for use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and pet care.

Highlighted Features

• All stainless construction

• Highly polished valve internals and end caps with 32 Ra finish

• Forged ASTM 316L stainless steel valve body and end caps

• Investment cast 316 stainless steel actuator body, pistons & stems

• Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections

• Valve body machining and chamfering done by a single CNC process for a precise fit

• 316L mirror finish disc/stem for minimal flow resistance

• Bi-directional flow

• 100% tested with full traceability of all valve components

• Electro-polished actuator body

• Actuator pre-lubricated and tested to a minimum 1 million cycles

• NEMA 4/4X (IP66) enclosure for washdown applications

• Namur and ISO mounting standards

• Highly visible valve position indicator

• Coated springs for additional corrosion resistance (spring return only)

Immediately Available

Valworx air actuated all stainless sanitary butterfly valves are available for immediate sale and shipment in sizes ranging from 1 to 4 inches. Stainless Rack & Pinion actuator is also available for individual sale. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. ET usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

