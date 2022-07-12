Harry Rosen, Myplanet Win Best Retail Project at Inaugural MACH Awards

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen and their longtime solutions partner Myplanet won Best Retail Project at the MACH Awards on June 28. Beginning in late 2018, Harry Rosen engaged Myplanet to support their ambitious digital re-platforming program, and the two have worked shoulder-to-shoulder creating world-class retail commerce experiences for Harry Rosen's clientele and staff advisory team ever since.

Becky Parisotto, VP, Commerce & Retail Programs at Myplanet, sees this award as confirmation that building a composable commerce solution on MACH foundations creates exceptional outcomes. "The Harry Rosen brand is synonymous with high-end experiences, and upholding that standard in their digital commerce offerings was paramount, for them and for us. Choosing a modular, API-first approach enabled us to create solutions uniquely tailored to their business needs—and to pivot quickly when the pandemic altered the retail landscape in a matter of weeks."

With best-in-class MACH-based solutions from commercetools, Amplience, Algolia, Vercel, and more, Harry Rosen has the agile framework necessary for incrementally expanding the scope of their plans. In three short years, Myplanet has helped Harry Rosen to plan, build, and launch:

Content personalization to weave in loyalty messaging and private sale messaging, driving retention

"Shop the look" functionality to enable customers to purchase a complete head-to-toe look shown on models online, or via in-store window displays and mannequins

BOPIS and Shop by Store integrations to blend digital and in-store shopping, supporting Harry Rosen's omnichannel focus

Category expansion via marketplace functionality to allow for easy vendor onboarding

"We knew the outcome we wanted—a retail experience that lived up to our heritage of white-glove customer experiences—would require patience, tenacity, innovative thinking, and above all, the right partners," said Tovi Heilbronn, Harry Rosen's Director of Digital Product & Experience. "MACH-based composable commerce was the only option for what we were targeting, and Myplanet was the only firm who truly understood how to build a full-scale digital program of that kind."

"We're incredibly proud of the Myplanet and Harry Rosen teams for what they've built over the past several years and to be recognized in this way by the leaders of this movement, the MACH Alliance, is a real honor," says Jason Cottrell, CEO of Myplanet, adding that he looked forward to helping other brands achieve their digital transformation goals with the Composable.comTM Solution Accelerator.

About Myplanet

Myplanet specializes in headless commerce, customer data, and retail data platforms. With over a decade of experience in digital programs, we've had the pleasure of working with great brands on impactful projects, building deep capabilities in data-driven design, AI implementation, and personalization, while forming strong partnerships with technology leaders as a member of the MACH Alliance. We're shaping the way organizations use technology to deliver context-aware, multi-interface experiences that equip them to meet their business goals.

