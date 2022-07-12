Protenus Recognized as a Top Healthcare Compliance Provider

BALTIMORE, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus has been selected by Healthcare Business Review as one of the Top 10 Healthcare Compliance Providers for 2022. This designation is awarded to companies at the forefront of providing healthcare compliance solutions and impacting the marketplace.

More than 50 million patient record breaches in 2021 and increased levels of drug diversion throughout the nation underscore the need for a proactive approach to healthcare compliance programs. Protenus' healthcare compliance analytics platform empowers hospitals and health systems to eliminate risk through patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance solutions. These solutions leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to detect inappropriate accesses and behavior patterns faster, stemming financial and reputational damage, mitigating risk, improving compliance policy adherence, and providing audit trails to assist in quick case resolution.

"Our solutions have been especially beneficial in managing back-office operations with limited resources and staff shortages during the pandemic. We helped many facilities automate their workflow to solve the issues that plagued their healthcare operation while reducing their compliance investments at scale," says Protenus CEO and Co-Founder Nick Culbertson.

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

