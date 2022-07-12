FlashStart Welcomes MSPs Migrating From OpenDNS With a Special Offer

CESENA, Italy, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlashStart, a company in DNS-based web content filtering solutions, announces the launch of an offer dedicated to the MSPs that are looking for an alternative to Cisco OpenDNS.

Cisco's termination of the OpenDNS program for MSPs and the inclusion of the offer in the Cisco Secure MSPs Centre within the Cisco Umbrella DNS-Essentials/DNS-Advantage program, starting from August 2022, will require MSPs to revise their partnership agreements, and consequently subscribe to the new proposed conditions and accept a total redesign of the supply flow of the service.

FlashStart is launching an offer dedicated to IT partners and MSPs.

All the MSPs and channel partners who are migrating from the Cisco OpenDNS program and who will subscribe to any of the FlashStart plans will not pay anything until 30 September 2022, hence enjoying two more months of free services.

"This is the right time for MSPs and for all the partners who supply a web content protection and filtering platform to choose another quality alternative already recognized all over the world." - stated Francesco Collini, CEO of FlashStart.

The DNS filter by FlashStart is powered by an artificial intelligence and is distributed through a global Anycast network with numerous nodes in five continents, and is stable and fast, as shown on DNSperformance (dnsperf.com). The cloud-based FlashStart filter is designed to protect web navigation from offensive content and all cyberattacks.

Compatible with every device, the FlashStart filter is based on 85 categories of blacklists and can be integrated with MS Active Directory and Google Workspace. Provided with multi-tenant functions, the FlashStart filter is especially recommended for MSPs, carriers and channel partners who, thanks to an easily configurable dashboard, can quickly set up personalized filtering policies also on single groups within the company.

With a global presence that can count on important references in various companies and educational institutions in South America, in the USA, and in Italy, FlashStart is characterised by quality support with direct chat support in several languages.

Free trial available.

The FlashStart brand was born in 2012. Today, FlashStart distributes to MSPs, carriers and channel partners its cloud-based DNS filter protecting the navigation around the world and filtering in 146 countries every day.

