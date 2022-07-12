InterPro Grows Q2 Bookings, Named One of 10 IBM Solution Providers to Watch in 2022

STONEHAM, Mass., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Q2 was another successful quarter, improving sales bookings by more than 50 percent over Q1, and was selected by CIOCoverage to its list of 10 IBM Solution Providers to Watch in 2022.



IBM Maximo is the top enterprise asset management (EAM) software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity, and service impacts of available alternatives.

In Q2, InterPro improved year-over-year bookings by over 13 percent as compared to Q2 2021, and more than 50 percent over Q1 2022. Over the period, InterPro added a number of innovative organizations to its client list, including a major theme park and an Ivy League medical school. InterPro also saw expansions at current clients Maryland Department of Transportation, Duke Energy, Hammerhead Resources, EQT Corporation, West Fraser, Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Maricopa County, among others. For the sixth straight quarter, the company’s sales pipeline increased to a new high.

A number of bookings were for a 2021 addition to the EZMax Suite, EZMaxVendor. EZMaxVendor is a cloud solution that enables organizations to manage and schedule external service vendors like they’re an extension of their internal workforce. It eliminates surprises by establishing a shared understanding on work scope, cost, location, start time, and technicians, and automatically saves all work execution details to the organization’s Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system.

“We went into Q2 with high expectations. Driven by expanded EZMaxMobile footprints at a number of existing clients and continued success with our newer products, we increased our sales by more than 50 percent over Q1 and again saw expansion of our sales pipeline to an all-time high,” said Dan Smith, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at InterPro Solutions.

In April, InterPro announced it was selected by CIOCoverage to its list of 10 IBM Solution Providers to Watch in 2022. CIOCoverage helps CEOs, CXOs, and CIOs stay aware and abreast of all the latest digital advancements and technological surges, helping their organizations effectively respond to client expectations and evolve their digital technologies and processes. Its 10 IBM Solution Providers to Watch in 2022 Special Edition highlights a select list of IBM business partners that are leading that digital advancement.

CIOCoverage described InterPro’s EZMax Suite for IBM Maximo as having “accessible, understandable interfaces, vibrant visuals, and robust functionality allowing for maintenance managers and technicians to work efficiently and effectively.” They continued, “Offering the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) applications built specifically for IBM Maximo, InterPro Solutions leverages native Maximo rules and permissions, and even extends native Maximo capabilities to reflect how people carry out their work activities.”

“InterPro has developed a suite of Maximo mobile products with unparalleled performance and unmatched mobile functionality,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our efforts resulted in new clients across a variety of industries, an expanded footprint across many existing clients and industry recognition by CIOCoverage. Having increased our sales bookings by more than 50 percent over Q1 while continuing to grow our sales pipeline, we’re very bullish about the remainder of 2022.”

