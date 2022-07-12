ADI Wins Manufacturing Leadership Award for Collaborative Ecosystems

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADI (www.adi.com) is proud to announce its win of a Manufacturing Leadership Award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council. ADI, in collaboration with the Digital Manufacturing Institute (MxD), The Dow Chemical Company, and the University of Michigan's Barton Research Group was recognized in the Collaborative Ecosystems category for its project, Digital Twins for Process Manufacturing: Open Architecture Industrial IoT Framework.

This project began when MxD, the Nation's Digital Manufacturing Institute, worked with their key member-manufacturers and identified a critical technology gap preventing the widespread adoption of Industrial IoT and Digital Twin capability. Industrial IoT and Digital Twin technology enables access of manufacturing data in real-time to reduce downtime and energy consumption, improve safety and efficiency, and more.

There are many impressive Industrial IoT software platforms on the market, offered by major equipment and software suppliers. However, a common weakness found across the vast majority of these Industrial IoT software solutions is at the edge, where there is a need for plug-and-play connectivity to equipment and solutions from multiple vendors, and a need for the capability to execute real-time apps on-premises and in the cloud. MxD launched a competitive Request for Proposals to fill that gap. ADI bid to demonstrate how the ADEPT software could meet this critical technology demand, and won the contract in partnership with the University of Michigan.

This collaborative demonstrator project brought together large-scale industry need, with highly-advanced university technology, and a software platform that connects and enables a complete Industrial IoT solution. The project was an overwhelming success and as a result was recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council at their annual awards gala, on June 29, 2022.

ADI's ADEPT software is proving itself as a powerful Industrial IoT Edge solution for real-time plug-and-play connectivity and digital twin capability for manufacturing intelligence. For many customers, ADEPT is only a piece of their complete Industrial IoT platform solution, but a critical piece.

The chemical manufacturing market has tremendous opportunity for ROI on Industrial IoT and Digital Twin investments. ADI is now tackling the same problems in the discrete manufacturing world, working with major automotive manufacturers, and manufacturing equipment suppliers to deliver the same critical, real-time data connectivity and digital twin computing.

You can learn more about this award-winning Industrial IoT project at www.adi.com/mxd.

Next steps for this technology and team include further collaboration with the University of Michigan, Manufacturing Robotics SMARTLab within the newly formed Robotics Department. ADI, the SmartLab, and our manufacturer-partners are working to create a future where a marketplace of manufacturing intelligence functions and apps can be securely connected to the factory, opening up competition, and enabling innovation to move at tremendous speed.

