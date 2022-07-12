OPENVAULT NAMED FIRST MEMBER OF KYRIO PARTNER PROGRAM FOR PROFILE MANAGEMENT APPLICATION SOLUTIONS

Louisville, CO and Jersey City, NJ, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyrio ®, a subsidiary of CableLabs® focused on software and testing solutions for the global broadband industry, and OpenVault, a market-leading source of revenue and broadband management solutions and data-driven actionable insights for the broadband industry, today announced that OpenVault is the first official member of the Kyrio PMA Partner Program for the development and deployment of Profile Management Application (PMA) solutions.

The PMA concept was developed by CableLabs to leverage the programmable PHY layer to increase the usable capacity in DOCSIS® 3.1 networks. The goal of PMA is to optimize the amount of data that can be transferred on a channel in a given amount of time based on real-world plant conditions. The Kyrio PMA Partner Program provides OpenVault’s research and development team with access to Kyrio’s libraries of CMTS-specific profile translators, DOCSIS lab testing environment and subject matter expertise.

As the first member of the Kyrio PMA Partner Program, OpenVault has worked closely with Kyrio to accelerate adoption of PMA by resolving integration and testing concerns. OpenVault’s Capacity Booster product uses closed-loop automation to continually monitor every channel and modem in the network. OpenVault notes that its Capacity Booster innovation unlocks upwards of 40% more capacity.

“The promise of PMA is increased capacity and reliability, particularly for the DOCSIS 3.1 networks that are the workhorses of the cable industry,” said Mario Di Dio, VP of Software and Network Technology for Kyrio. “By partnering with companies such as OpenVault, Kyrio is rapidly advancing the feasibility of PMA solutions and is accelerating its availability for broadband operators worldwide.”

“Initial operator demand for Capacity Booster trials has shown the incredible value of PMA in deferring the near-term need for node splits, reducing CapEx, and minimizing the impact of supply chain bottlenecks,” said Joe Lancaster, Chief Strategy Officer for OpenVault. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Kyrio as we maximize the value of PMA for the industry.”

For more information about the PMA Partner Program, please contact Kyrio at https://kyrio.com/pma-partner-program/.

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. The companies’ cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. For more information, please visit openvault.com.

Kyrio’s mission is to create economic and strategic value for network operators and their suppliers. Over one hundred network operators and network equipment suppliers trust Kyrio to deliver innovative and impactful software solutions and provide industry-leading broadband testing and validation services. Kyrio is a wholly owned subsidiary of CableLabs. To learn more about Kyrio, please visit kyrio.com.

