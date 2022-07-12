International Clothing Retailer Hatley Selects Nuvei for Omnichannel Payments

Montreal, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today that international clothing retailer Hatley is using Nuvei to streamline and enhance their payment offerings to benefit their consumer and business clients globally.

The Montreal-based retailer is working with Nuvei to handle its in-store card payments across more than 40 retail outlets in North America, manage its business-to-business (B2B) and eCommerce payment processing for major retailers in Canada and the US and run its payment processing needs for online sales in Europe.

Hatley is renowned for its PVC-free raingear and children’s colorful clothing made from natural products with designs often inspired by scenes of nature from the Canadian countryside. The growing international business now maintains 3,200 points-of-sale worldwide, with key retail business partners including Costco, Nordstrom, Canadian luxury goods department store chain Hudson’s Bay, John Lewis and Next in the UK and Australia's David Jones.

Nuvei omnichannel payments enables clients to have one partner enhancing their customers’ cross-channel purchasing experience wherever they are with a single platform that centralizes payment management whether it is in-store, in-app, on mobile or online. Global acquiring, dynamic currency conversions, smart transaction routing and foreign exchange solutions are part of Nuvei’s omnichannel payments offering for clients like Hatley.

“Simplifying and scaling our approach in North America and our international markets with a seamless omnichannel payments experience is really important to us. It’s a part of our broader approach as we strive every day to innovate all aspects of our business to support both the major retailers we work with and customers who come to us direct either in store or digitally,” said Hatley CEO Jeremy Oldland.

“Working with Nuvei has given us payment solutions and digital payment experts that help us accelerate our business at every level in our home and neighbouring markets and new countries we are introducing Hatley to,” added Oldland, who runs the family business, alongside his brothers Nick and Chris.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “Hatley has established itself as a major clothing retailer serving businesses and consumers around the world. As a global business with a Canadian heritage ourselves, we are proud and honoured to be supporting such an ambitious and respected retailer as it expands at home and abroad and we look forward to supporting them with our omnichannel payments technology and payment experts on their journey.”

