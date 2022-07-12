Blueforce Introduces Demographics Plugin for Stream IoT Sensor Processing and Cueing

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueforce Development Corporation, a leader in edge-based IoT sensor fusion, cueing, and autonomous orchestration, today launched Blueforce Demographics Plugin, a composable service that delivers ultra-low latency gender and age group identification for use alongside of other sensors and services for enhanced recognitional support. The Blueforce Demographics Plugin runs as a composable service within BlueforceEDGE and is powered by Suspect Technologies, a recognized leader in cognitive services and redaction technology, and was founded by Jacob Sniff and Srikanth Parupati.

Blueforce has partnered with Suspect Technologies given their successful record in public safety, but more importantly, their world-class auto-redaction technology that ensures privacy and anonymity while providing data-driven autonomous triggering of content, data workflows, and sensor cueing. The Demographics Plugin, combined with Suspect Technologies' CJIS-compliant platform, provides industry-leading accuracies of over 80% with sub-100 millisecond image processing, enabling quick response time and large-scale processing.

"Jacob and the team at Suspect Technologies have a stellar reputation for AI that ensures privacy and anonymity. The Blueforce Demographics Plugin is an essential component for our entry into retail, sports and spectaculars, and other verticals where enhancing the customer experience and loyalty is paramount," said Michael Helfrich, CEO at Blueforce.

The Blueforce Demographics Plugin for BlueforceEDGE was built based on customer requests for specific IoT orchestration use cases to include:

Content and Ad Targeting: By providing accurate gender, ethnicity, and age group data, targeted content and ads on displays can be delivered to the right people at the right time with a more personalized experience for each and every customer.

Impressions and Impression Time: Demographics can serve as validation that an ad impression occurred for a specific gender/age group and for how long, providing additional insights for out-of-home advertising and more.

BlueforceEDGE software from Blueforce is an autonomous mobile edge compute software platform for forward IoT sensor fusion with edge-based processing for unattended ground sensors, AI/ML information services, and data interoperability. The Blueforce Demographics Plugin for BlueforceEDGE provides core demographics services while enabling disparate sensors and intelligent displays to interact with each other and leverage demographics across a wide array of autonomous operations.

"The BlueforceEDGE sensor fusion product, combined with Suspect's leading video analytics, will have a large impact across smart city and commercial use cases. We feel honored to partner with a market-leading sensor fusion organization such as Blueforce to bring cutting-edge technology to so many organizations, which will help drive marketing operational efficiencies and safety," said Jacob Sniff, CEO at Suspect Technologies, Inc.

The Blueforce Demographics Plugin for BlueforceEDGE is available now. To learn more, visit www.blueforcedev.com.

