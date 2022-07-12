Accuserve Solutions Appoints Rob Hanson as Chief Client Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading managed repair firm Accuserve Solutions announced the appointment of Rob Hanson as Chief Client Officer.

Rob will be responsible for ensuring customer success and driving the company's growth across multiple markets. He will lead the Account Management, Sales, and Marketing teams, and be a member of Accuserve's Executive Leadership Team.

"We are thrilled to have an incredible professional like Rob lead our customer success and growth strategies at this crucial time for our company, as we expand our team and services. I look forward to working with Rob towards our vision of unifying carriers and contractors in service to homeowners in need," said Hunter Powell, CEO.

Rob Hanson brings over 30 years of financial services experience, including 20+ years in sales, account management, and business development positions at the leadership and executive levels. Rob's priority throughout his career has been client success.

"I am excited to join Accuserve and work with the team to expand our capabilities and serve more homeowners in need, in partnership with contractors and insurance companies. I share Accuserve's values of integrity, high-quality work, and service, and I look forward to building great things together with our clients and business partners," said Rob Hanson.

Rob is passionate about promoting an engaged, empathetic, and collaborative environment that is focused on delivering a world-class client experience.

He has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Adrian College.

About Accuserve:

Accuserve's vision is to build trust between contractors and insurance carrier partners and to deliver an empathetic, high-quality home restoration experience for property owners.

Guided by a team of top industry experts, Accuserve and its national network of contracting professionals provide complete home restoration services -- from roofing and exterior reconstruction to emergency water mitigation, windows, and interior build-back services. Accuserve's state-of-the-art status-tracking tools, four customer care centers, and an entire team of dedicated client care professionals ensure that the right work is done at the right time, providing true peace of mind to homeowners.

To learn more about Accuserve, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.accuserve.com.

###

Media Contact:

press@accuserve.com

Related Images











Image 1: Rob Hanson, Chief Client Officer





Rob Hanson, Chief Client Officer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment