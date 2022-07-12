AvePoint Strengthens Security and Streamlines IT Operations for the Modern Workplace

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced enhancements across its cloud platform helping organizations improve security across multiple SaaS applications and scale their IT operations. The improvements reflect AvePoint’s ongoing commitment to helping organizations speed modernization of the applications, technologies and skills that enhance the digital employee experience.



“As companies around the world continue to future-proof their businesses, it’s essential they have the solutions necessary to secure their collaboration data and ensure business continuity so that the role of IT teams can evolve to improve digital workplace infrastructure and experience,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “Today’s enhancements across our platform protect multi-SaaS operations, reduce the burden on IT teams, minimize cost and protect mission critical data.”

Enhanced SaaS Application Resiliency and Security Across Multi-Cloud Environments

To empower organizations with the protection they need across multiple cloud platforms, AvePoint’s latest release:

Expands Microsoft Azure workload backup capabilities for direct customers and now for Managed Service Providers through the Elements Portal, giving them seamless muti-tenant management in one platform, and ensuring businesses of all sizes have enterprise-grade protection across workloads

Provides more robust functionality for Salesforce backup, keeping sandbox data refreshed with accurate and anonymized real-world data

Enables safer multi-tenant management in Microsoft 365 with the introduction of new Compliance Risk Reports and Incident Auditing capabilities for administrators

Delegated Administration Functionality for Scale and Efficiency

To make it easier for Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leaders, to scale repeatable processes and boost productivity, AvePoint’s latest release:



Empowers I&O administrators to create and modify their own workflows with a no-code approach to streamline Microsoft 365 management as well as delegate workflow creation or execution to delegate workflow creation to other line of business owners

Strengthens organizations’ approach to Microsoft 365 governance policy, guidance and enforcement with expanded support for guest user management and private channel renewal options within Microsoft Teams

Provides greater ease of use and insights to organizations seeking to better understand their users’ activity and license costs so they can maximize their Microsoft 365 investments



More Effective Information Lifecycle and Data Management Across Repositories

To help organizations ensure the integrity of their digital workspaces and content by reducing risk, decreasing storage costs and optimizing efficiency, AvePoint’s latest release:

Introduces the ability to manage content that has been moved to an archival repository, such as content stored in Azure for ongoing records management where they can maintain oversight as well as search for and restore items as necessary

Empowers end users to perform self-service restores of archived content with minimal IT involvement, increasing their business productivity

Provides new support for Teams Private Chat migration and Teams Shared Channel migrations for both same tenant or tenant-to-tenant migrations



About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

