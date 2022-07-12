Heritage Bank of Commerce Hires Jan Coonley as Chief People and Diversity Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), today announced the appointment of Jan Coonley, SPHR, as Executive Vice President, Chief People and Diversity Officer, effective immediately.



With 20 years of experience in Human Resources (“HR”) for the financial services industry, Ms. Coonley will be responsible for overseeing the HR organization and driving people initiatives to cultivate an inclusive culture that supports the Bank’s mission to be the premier community business bank in the San Francisco Bay Area. She will focus on all aspects of HR including compensation and benefits management, talent acquisition, leadership development strategies, enhancing the employee experience, and expanding Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (“DEIB”) efforts.

“With Jan's track record of leadership in organizational and cultural transformation and DEIB, adding her to our executive management team exemplifies the Bank’s commitment to finding, developing and advancing our most important asset, our people,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Commerce Corp and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank of Commerce. "Her extensive HR and business line knowledge in the financial services industry makes her the ideal person to lead this key strategic function."

Prior to joining Heritage Bank of Commerce, Ms. Coonley was head of culture and DEI for JP Morgan Chase & Co’s consumer bank. She previously held a progression of roles at U.S. Bank, culminating as VP of Strategy and Transformation. Ms. Coonley has served in a variety of advisory and board roles in Southern California, including serving on the Chinatown Service Center Board and Step-Up Board of Directors. Ms. Coonley holds a B.A. Degree in International Relations from the University of California, Davis and a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR®) designation.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

For additional information, contact:

Debbie Reuter

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Direct: (408) 494-4542

Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c89fdb1-1d84-4ecd-a149-173700d5adca