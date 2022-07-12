Stonebranch Launches Business-to-Business Data Transfer Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the release of Universal Data Mover Gateway (UDMG), a proprietary B2B managed file transfer (MFT) software solution that securely transfers data from one enterprise to another.

“Sharing data between organizations is a mission-critical component of today’s complex business landscape,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “UDMG offers these enterprises the confidence that their data — whether confidential, proprietary, or personally identifiable — is safe and secure across the entire transaction.”

UDMG is a B2B managed file transfer (MFT) solution that’s fully encrypted, compressed, and fault-tolerant. As part of the Universal Automation Center, Stonebranch’s flagship service orchestration and automation platform, UDMG rounds out Stonebranch’s MFT offering. UDMG joins the Universal Data Mover (UDM), which is an MFT solution designed to transfer data within an enterprise network.

“Fully integrating managed file transfer into Universal Automation Center sets Stonebranch apart,” said Peter Baljet, CTO at Stonebranch. “File transfers are one of the most common types of jobs scheduled in IT automation platforms, often appearing multiple times within the same process workflow. Being able to manage both the task and the process simultaneously makes life so much easier for IT Ops, DevOps, and DataOps teams alike.”

When UDMG and UDM are combined with the workload automation and scheduling components of the UAC, enterprises are empowered to share data in real-time, both internally and externally with business partners. The UAC platform allows end-users to move data from on-premises to the cloud, and between clouds, in a multi-cloud environment.

