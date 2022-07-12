Snoop Dogg and Corona Extra Are Delivering Words of Wisdom – Straight From the (Slim) Can

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Extra has teamed up with legendary entertainer and fine life ambassador Snoop Dogg to deliver words of wisdom anytime a shift in perspective is needed, even when Slim isn’t sitting in the next Adirondack. In collaboration with Snoop, Corona is excited to announce limited-edition Snoop Cans, insulated sleeves specifically shaped to fit taller, slimmer cans and here to keep your Corona cool. Corona is hosting a sweepstakes July 12-14 to offer fans a chance to win Snoop Cans insulated sleeves for themselves.



Recently, Corona Extra complemented the standard glass bottle frame with a slim can format to offer those lounging beachside or poolside more convenient ways to enjoy La Vida Más Fina. Aptly named Snoop Cans, the sleeves are a throwback to the West Coast rapper’s once-nickname “Slim,” as intimated in the commercials currently airing on TV. Snoop Cans sleeves feature a miniature speaker in the base that voices Snoop’s words of wisdom and positive affirmations with the push of a button, helping people maintain an optimistic outlook all summer long.

“No one captures the fine life like Snoop Dogg, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer his wisdom anytime, anyplace,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing at Corona. “We’re excited to bring Corona Extra and Snoop together once again for a unique collaboration to celebrate La Vida Más Fina.”

“If anyone can get Corona to make a Snoop Can, Snoop can,” Snoop said. “I’m excited to share my words of wisdom with fans and help them make sure their Vida is always Más Fina.”

To make Snoop’s wisdom available all summer long, the brand is hosting a sweepstakes July 12-14 to reward Corona drinkers with Snoop Cans sleeves. People over the age of 21 can enter for a chance to win by following @CoronaUSA on Twitter and Instagram and by replying to the special sweepstakes call-to-action posts using #SnoopCan*.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & DC, 21 or older.

Starts 12:00 AM ET on 7/12/22 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 7/14/22. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaSnoopCan.dja.com.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

312-741-2477

Kayla Gorski

603-770-4434

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/676e2a2c-c6c7-4491-800e-54b40077619d