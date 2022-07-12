Kinetic Names Troy Fenderson Regional Vice President of Insurance Distribution

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce , today named Troy Fenderson regional vice president of insurance distribution with responsibility for leading business development and broker distribution in the Eastern United States. A trusted executive professional with over 30 years of experience in the workers’ compensation insurance marketplace, Troy will manage existing relationships and develop new ones, solicit broker submissions and partner with the Kinetic underwriting team to win business.



In partnership with Nationwide, Kinetic offers workers’ compensation insurance with a technology-driven approach to worker safety that benefits both carriers and policyholders. Its innovative insurtech offerings lower costs by equipping workers with wearable technology that is proven to reduce injuries by as much as 60% and lost work days by 72%.

Based in Mooresville, N.C., Fenderson will be leveraging his strong relationships with the region’s agents and brokers to develop specialized agency partners for Kinetic workers’ comp insurance. He will be getting them up to speed on the benefits of Kinetic’s wearable technology and working hand-in-hand with all company departments to optimize Kinetic’s total brand offering to the marketplace.

“I am extremely excited to join the Kinetic team of passionate insurance professionals and to provide clients with unique and cutting-edge programs to reduce their total cost of risk,” said Troy Fenderson, regional vice president of business development, Kinetic. “The Kinetic Reflex is a game changer in the reduction of workplace injuries associated with soft tissue strains and brings with it the ability to positively impact people’s lives.”

Kinetic’s wearable technology increases workforce safety and productivity. The Reflex wearable and software analytics platform detects unsafe movements. Collected high risk movement data is uploaded to a cloud-based web dashboard that provides management with valuable analytics and actionable insights to improve workplace ergonomics. Kinetic complements existing safety programs to drive effective, lasting change.

“Troy Fenderson has a strong track record of helping clients leverage their workers’ compensation programs to deliver a lasting, positive effect on employee safety, claims experience, and company financial wellbeing,” said Ronnie O’Dell, vice president, head of insurance product distribution, Kinetic. “His ability to analyze an array of data points, create effective improvement plans, set high standards for execution, and deliver results and then inculcate this same mindset of constant process improvement in his teams is sure to prove an invaluable asset to Kinetic’s fast-growing insurance business.”

About Kinetic

Kinetic provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries and protects workers from COVID-19. To date, tens of thousands of workers have worn Kinetic’s Reflex product at hundreds of facilities around the world, with a 50-60% reduction in injury frequency. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including 6 of the Fortune 50. Kinetic was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/ .