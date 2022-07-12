AgriFORCE Appoints Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez as General Manager of un(Think) Foods, gearing up to provide revolutionary all-natural wheat products with superior nutrition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has appointed Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez to the key role of General Manager of un(Think) Foods.



Mauro Pennella, President of AgriFORCE Brands, announced that Ruiz-Jimenez will focus on leading the development of operations and the commercial launch of a revolutionary range of new wheat flour products under the brand un(Think). Using a patent-pending 100% natural process, un(Think) offers up to 30 times the fiber, 3 times the protein, and 70% less carbs than conventional flour, providing a healthy alternative without compromising taste nor quality.

“I am thrilled to join un(Think) foods to challenge the way people think about wheat, baked goods, nutrition and health,” commented Ruiz-Jimenez. “Feeding from my extensive marketing, commercial and digital experience across consumer brand, markets and industries, I look forward to building a profitable and sustainable business rooted on non-compromising, great-tasting, better-for-you food products and ingredients that are good for us, our communities and our planet. We believe our 100% natural process and IP is a tremendous opportunity to bring products to market that have massive potential across different categories.”





A growth-oriented leader with a consistent track record of building businesses and brands across different industries, Ruiz-Jimenez has served in a variety of senior management and marketing roles at a wide range of companies, including PepsiCo and Diageo. In his previous role as Chief Marketing Officer for New York-Presbyterian, he successfully built a modern and diverse marketing organization responsible for the Hospital’s consumer and physician marketing strategies focused on digital transformation.

“After extensive consumer research and product development work, we are ready to move un(Think) foods to the next level. We have been working on setting up small scale production and developing our commercial capabilities, and filling this essential position keeps us on track to pilot test our first branded products for consumers and bakeries by late 2022,” added Pennella.

Ruiz-Jimenez holds an MBA from Stanford University and a B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University. He is a professor at CCNY’s BIC Master’s Program, a Member and Governance Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

