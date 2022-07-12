Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Sustainable Origins Operations Update

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company” or “Forza”), a health-tech wearable company based out of the Innovation Lab in San Diego, is pleased to provide a company update for Sustainable Origins Inc. (“Sustainable”), our first acquisition under the Forza umbrella.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sustainable Origins is in the business of collections and refinement of renewable fuel inputs. Sustainable continues to acquire new clients since the last update provided in a press release dated May 31, 2022.

When properly collected, transported and recycled, cooking grease is converted into yellow grease, a valuable component used in the production of renewable diesel. There is a perpetually increasing demand for cleaner fuel alternatives as society becomes more environmentally conscious. Yellow grease is a component in the production of renewable diesel, a cleaner burning fuel that reduces carbon emissions by up to 85 percent. Climate change is becoming a more pressing issue by the day and healthier alternatives to petroleum are in high demand worldwide, which in turn increases the demand for yellow grease. That price of yellow grease is likely to continue to rise.

Sustainable Origins is rapidly expanding through the Carolinas by building a strong customer base with multi year contracts. Increased business has boosted revenues and the selling price point of collected product is also steadily rising. From January 2022 thru June 2022 the selling price has risen by over $1.30 per gallon on average.

Aloysius Callaghan, C.E.O. of Sustainable, comments that, “We expect the average price per gallon to be higher going forward. We have our unique containers at each pick up site and a regular collection schedule which maintains quality of the product without contaminates. As we scale clients and revenues, we will increase our profitability.”

Steadily growing its customer base, Sustainable has recently signed several contracts for collections with 3 Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse restaurants and 3 City Kitch Commissaries with 30 restaurants/food trucks per location. Denver Waterjet will be fabricating unique containers to place at each location. Sustainable Origins has a new allied membership with NCRLA (North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association), and is in talks with LEPR advertising agency to increase media exposure and marketing opportunities. Fueling the growth of the business is imperative to continued success. Sustainable is officially adding roles and hiring several new team members to meet the growing demand of our services.

“I am proud of the work Aloy and Alex have put in so far. After taking over a business that was operational for over 2 years at a net loss, in 4 short months we have already reached profitability. The sky is the limit for this team,” stated Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of Forza Innovations Inc.

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business. The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products. WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation.

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzinnovations.com

For further information please contact the Company at: info@forzinnovations.com

On behalf of the Board,

Forza Innovations Inc.

Johnny Forzani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.