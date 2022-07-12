TI Commercial Movers Says In-Person Office Work is Not Returning

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Will work-office life in the United States ever bounce back to how it was in 2019? Many industry experts appear doubtful. Since the start of the 2020 COVID-19 global pandemic, the vast majority of offices across the country shut down. Fast-forward to almost two-and-a-half years later. Countless offices in major U.S. cities are still shut down and directing their employees to work virtually from home.

As a leading commercial moving organization in Southern California, TI Commercial Movers has received a first-hand perspective of just how many offices are still operating without in-person employees. The company states that it expected in-person office work to almost completely revive by mid-2022, but that has not been the case. John Stevenson, an executive at TI Commercial Movers, stated the following about his experience communicating with businesses that own or lease Los Angeles, California, offices.

"We've had to expand our gym equipment moving services in Los Angeles and all across Southern California to make up for the lack of companies using in-person offices. Otherwise, some of our employees would not be able to work. It doesn't help that the economy is bordering on inflation right now. Many businesses in Southern California are closing and the ones that are still open are having their employees continue to work virtually with no end in sight."

Stevenson went on to say that it will be difficult for many commercial businesses to even convince their employees to return to full-time, in-person working. He referenced a May 2022 letter signed by over 1,000 current and former Apple employees that argued "office-bound work is a technology from the last century." If that's the case, many U.S. companies will need to revamp their business models going forward.

