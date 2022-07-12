Creative Realities and Freddy’s Partner to Bring Quick-Service Restaurants to the Digital Age

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage leader Creative Realities, Inc. (‘CRI’, NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) and fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of their new fully digitized design-optimized menu board. The digital signage-based technology enhancement provides a more seamless experience for Freddy’s Guests and team members by reducing order and fulfillment times and better facilitating product choice through data-driven design strategy.



“Freddy’s and Creative Realities have been collaborating on next-generation technology projects for years, so we knew from the beginning that we wanted Creative Realities to take charge of these more strategic, digitized menus,” said Sean Thompson, IT Director at Freddy’s. “From consulting to design and implementation to the customer care that follows project deployment, Creative Realities brings every piece of the project to the table with expertise and the highest skill level in the market. And now our customers get to reap the benefits of a brilliantly designed menu, shorter wait times for their food and focusing on enjoying their meals and time spent with family and friends.”

Freddy’s originally engaged Creative Realities as a consultant to analyze and optimize their menu board design, which included providing insights to better predict and influence customer behavior, increase customer throughput during ordering and the creation of a consistent brand identity across franchise and corporate locations.

With their deep industry knowledge of Guest decision-making factors, Creative Realities content designers worked closely with Freddy’s marketing and operations teams to create a wholly new menu board approach. Following a successful pilot test, Freddy’s rolled out the new design and hardware at their restaurants around the U.S. and utilized Creative Realities for the implementation of Freddy’s new digitalized outdoor walk-up and drive-thru solutions. These types of technology upgrades boost the pace, size and throughput of transactions, helping Freddy’s reach and exceed ROI goals that justify the investment.

“We’ve only just begun to see how technologies and data like this can be applied in quick-service restaurants,” said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. “When QSRs utilize and properly analyze customer data, they can leverage next-generation digitization and personalization to create the highest and most seamless experience for customers – and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of these transformations.”

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/ .

