CHNC Completes Review of Its First Three Fiscal Quarters

HOUSTON, TX, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China Infrastructure Construction Corp., a company traded on the OTC Markets Pink tier under the symbol CHNC, announces that, in addition to completing its public audit successfully on March 21, 2022, its independent registered public accounting firm, PWR CPA LLP, has completed its review of the Company’s financial statements for the first three quarters of the fiscal year that ended May 31, 2022. This review is a significant step in the prompt completion of audited financial statements for the fiscal year then ended, as well as in preparing for the change of the Company’s corporate name to Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc., which it plans to accomplish as soon as it is able to comply with regulatory requirements.

The new name will enable the Company to identify itself with the business that it conducts, including cannabis-related education, research, clinical studies and science applied for the benefit of people's health.

CHNC is preparing to move ahead by providing greater transparency and credibility to the public as a result of its having audited financial statements. The Company believes that doing so will enable it to expand its alliances, have better access to financing and take advantage of business opportunities. The Company is considering taking the steps that would enable it to become an OTCQB company. "From the beginning, we have set higher standards that require us to be the best version of ourselves, making us stand out from other OTC companies," says Henry Levinski, CHNC’s VP/Treasurer.

We will continue to send updates on our progress and appreciate the confidence of our investors. We celebrate knowing that we have overcome every hurdle our company has faced to date.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "projects," "intends," and similar phrases.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of geopolitical conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

For more information contact us at:

info@pharmacologyuniversity.com

817/528-2475 for English

214/733-0868 for Spanish

Or visit https://www.chnc-hdh.com/



