Nishtech Achieves Sitecore OrderCloud Specialization

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nishtech, a global digital experience and eCommerce consultancy, announced today that it has earned a specialization for Sitecore OrderCloud® from Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience management software.



Sitecore OrderCloud is an API-first, headless eCommerce platform that provides flexibility and scalability to businesses. The composable nature of OrderCloud and its cloud-native characteristics shortens time to market and provide the flexibility organizations need to customize features and 3rd party integrations.

The achievement of Sitecore specialization is verification of Nishtech’s OrderCloud enablement requirements and demonstrated ability to contribute to customer success through skills and capabilities with OrderCloud and eCommerce implementations. Sitecore customers reduce project risks and maximize ROI through recognition and selection of a specialized Partner.

“Companies must adapt to changing market conditions in order to stay ahead of their competition,” said Andy Klein, Director of Digital Marketing at Nishtech. “Earning the OrderCloud specialization reinforces our expertise in eCommerce implementation and validates our ability to help businesses future-proof their commerce strategies.”

Nishtech has been a Sitecore partner since 2011 and is now one of the first few Sitecore solution partners worldwide that has achieved OrderCloud specialization.

“Sitecore OrderCloud empowers businesses to develop unique eCommerce platforms that meet their needs,” said Suresh Devanan, CEO & Founder of Nishtech. “Nishtech has over 10 years’ experience developing cutting-edge B2B eCommerce solutions with integration into Sitecore. We have proven expertise integrating into headless, API-first platforms with SAFIC, our eCommerce accelerator that was designed specifically for Sitecore DXP. With the OrderCloud specialization, we're excited to now offer customers an additional B2B eCommerce option as part of our ongoing partnership with Sitecore.”

For more information about Nishtech and Sitecore OrderCloud, please visit us at nishtech.com.

About Nishtech

Nishtech is a global digital experience and eCommerce consultancy based in Cincinnati, Ohio that specializes in delivering innovative, scalable, and secure digital and eCommerce solutions. As a Sitecore Silver partner with Sitecore Experience Platform, Sitecore Content Hub™, and Sitecore OrderCloud specializations, we develop rich, personalized solutions that help businesses better optimize their customer experiences, drive business growth and perfect their digital presence.