Ohio University Announces National Partnership to Increase Access to In Demand Degrees for Working Adults

Athens, Oh., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio University is proud to announce a new partnership with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, to help increase access to in-demand degrees, such as nursing and allied health care, for working adults across the country.

Guild connects forward-thinking employers with education and learning programs, career development resources and one-on-one coaching. Funding is provided by the respective employer, helping to ensure learners can access their education and learning programs without facing significant financial barriers that present a hurdle to degree enrollment and completion.

“At Ohio University, we have built a portfolio of online programs in in-demand fields such as business and healthcare that can help working adults advance their knowledge and their careers, and we have long served employers through these programs,” said Ohio University President Hugh Sherman. “We’re excited to partner with Guild to bring our leading academic programs to even more employers and their employees across the country, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Bobcat family.”

Through this new partnership, working adult learners at organizations including Bon Secours Mercy Health and Herschend Enterprises will have access to a portfolio of online undergraduate programs at Ohio University, a national public institution recognized as a Carnegie R1-classified research-intensive university. OHIO’s online programs have been consistently ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, with several of the University’s online programs ranked among the Top 25 for Veterans. OHIO also earned U.S. News’ top “Best Value” ranking among public universities in the state of Ohio and was among the Top 30 best value public universities nationwide.

“We’re proud to welcome Ohio’s top college for online education into Guild’s learning marketplace,” said Natalie McCullough, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Guild. “Ohio University’s commitment to discovery and innovation as well as their strong programming in nursing and allied health are primed to support timely needs in the health care sector as we continue to combat nation-wide shortages.”

OHIO was one of the first universities in the country to offer a fully online RN to BSN, and nurses can now pursue a flexible path to an advanced Master of Science in Nursing or Doctor of Nursing Practice degree without career disruption. OHIO’s Bachelor of Science in Integrated Healthcare Studies program was specifically designed for professionals who have earned an associate degree in an allied health field and are in need of continuing education to remain competitive and/or take the next step in their careers. In addition, this fall OHIO will launch a fully online Bachelor of Science in Business, accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, and the University’s world-renowned Scripps College of Communication offers a four-year, online Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Current employees at U.S-based companies whose employer offers education programs are encouraged to contact their HR representatives to see if Guild and OHIO are an option for them.

