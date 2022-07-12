Data Breach Potentially Compromises the Personal Data of Millions of Students From at Least New York, California, Colorado, Washington, Oklahoma and Connecticut

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of past and present New York City public school students, as well as students from schools in other states, whose personal data may have been compromised due to a data breach at an outside vendor to which the schools provided student data.



In recent weeks there have been multiple reports concerning how hackers of a vendor used by the New York City School system, as well as certain other school systems from other states – Illuminate Education – gained access to personal information of potentially over 1 million current and former New York students going back to 2016, including names, birthdays, race and ethnicities, home languages and, in some cases, student disability, special education and free lunch status information. Indeed, press reports note that the New York State Education Department has said that the data of at least 2 million students of at least 565 schools in the state, including some charter schools, was impacted by the data breach.

Press reports have also stated that the personal information of students from other states, including California (Los Angeles Unified, Riverside County, Ceres Unified, Rocklin Unified and Waterford Unified School Districts), Colorado (at least 9 districts with a combined 140,000 students), Oklahoma (Oklahoma City Public Schools), Washington (Impact Public Schools in South Puget Sound and the Renton School District) and Connecticut may have also been compromised as a result of this data hack.

If you believe that you or your child has been impacted by this data breach and/or you have received a letter stating such

