AXIM Biotechnologies Publishes Study Highlighting Neutralizing Antibody Levels of Poor Vaccine Responders with a Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company, announced today their publication in collaboration with researchers at Arizona State University (ASU) entitled, “ Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Boosts Neutralizing Antibodies in Poor Responders ” in Communications Medicine, part of the Nature family of journals.

AXIM and ASU performed a clinical study using their co-developed rapid test and discovered that even after two doses, COVID-19 RNA vaccines were unable to elicit high levels of neutralizing antibodies in 25% of vaccine recipients. However, a third vaccine dose rescued these “vaccine poor responders”, boosting their neutralizing antibodies to levels that are highly protective within two weeks of receiving a third dose. The rapid 10-minute test quantitatively measures levels of neutralizing antibodies in a finger stick drop of blood.

Dr. Douglas Lake, Associate Professor and researcher at ASU, and Dr. Sergei Svarovsky, Chief Scientific Officer at AXIM, co-inventors of the test, indicated that they were pleased by the acceptance by Communications Medicine because it is in the family of high profile and widely read Nature journals.

Dr. Svarovsky stated, “Communications Medicine recognized the importance of our work in showcasing that as many as 25% of two-dose vaccine recipients are unaware their vaccines, primary and booster, did not generate an adequate amount of neutralizing antibodies. This work underscores the importance of a third dose and that vaccine poor responders aren’t permanently poor responders – they need another dose to be adequately protected.”

John Huemoeller, CEO of AXIM Biotech added, “This study made me curious of how many people received two doses of vaccine and decided not to get a third dose. Our study clearly demonstrated that two doses of vaccine may not protect everyone. There are many people that currently need a third dose but won’t know it unless they use our rapid test. Our test incorporates the concept of individualized medicine since not everyone responds uniformly to the vaccines. We have now developed and validated an Omicron-based rapid neutralizing antibody test that vaccine companies such as Moderna and Pfizer may want to employ to quickly evaluate efficacy of their future Omicron booster in recipients.”

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on improving the landscape for diagnosis of ophthalmological conditions such as Dry Eye Disease (DED) through rapid diagnostic tests. Additionally, it owns IP and has conducted research on SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) rapid neutralizing antibody tests to detect levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells, as well as for oncological indications. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

