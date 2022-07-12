Destination Spot For Botox And Filler Treatments In Scottsdale, AZ, Curated Medical Announces Move To North Hayden Road

Scottsdale, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded with the goal of not only providing their clients with incredible results but to help educate them on the world of aesthetics, Curated Medical, have now moved to North Hayden Road to continue offering their expert range of cosmetic procedures, such as, Botox in Scottsdale.

Motivated by building a long-lasting and trusting relationship with their clients, the trained team have used their extensive knowledge to select only the top treatments and products that are safe, effective and can create long-term, natural looking results.

Located in a beautiful Medical spa – Curated Medical caters to your every need by providing a selection of treatments that help you look well-rested, have clearer skin or to look good for your age, in a five-star environment.

The Curated Approach

Curated Medical is your destination for a luxury aesthetic and anti-aging experience with the best quality of aesthetic treatments for men and women in Scottsdale and the surrounding areas.

Committed to creating a personalized approach for each and every client, the expert team at Curated Medical will help you through each stage of your cosmetic journey.

First you will undergo an initial consultation where you will discuss your personal goals, then have a choice from a range of high-quality products, before receiving a customized experience that prioritizes excellent results, superior comfort, trust and professionalism.

Their founder and aesthetic nurse practitioner, Katie Mann, along with her Bachelor of Science degrees in Dietetics, Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice and as a Family Nurse Practitioner, has undertaken extensive further training in advanced injectables, PDO threads, laser, and other treatments.

Still dedicated to always being aware of the latest techniques and products, Katie continues to attend aesthetic conferences, seminars, and cadaver courses, to help you achieve the best possible results without looking like you have had anything done.

Transformative Results

If you are looking for an effective treatment to target and prevent specific signs of aging, then Curated Medical can offer you their highly-rated Botox procedure. This is a safe and powerful treatment to decrease fine lines and wrinkles by limiting the muscle movement in the chosen area.

Here are some of the most popular areas that clients have received Botox injections to improve the overall appearance and texture of their skin:

Forehead Lines

Frown Lines between the eyebrows

Crow’s Feet around the eyes

Bunny Lines on the nose

Chin Dimples and Orange Peel Skin

Downturned Corners of the mouth

Along with Botox, you will also have the option of selecting Dysport that is the same type of medication and offers identical results against dynamic wrinkles and fine lines, but is just made by a different company.

Both of these products last about 3 months and cost the same, but the team at Curated Medical can help you try both products and see which one works the best for you.

There are also a range of other versatile dermal fillers that are used by Curated Medical to restore and correct volume loss due to aging or genetics in the face or body.

These 3 general types of filler are either paired with hyaluronic acid (like Juvederm or Restylane), calcium-based (Radiesse), or collagen-building (Sculptra.)

All these products are chosen due to their successful reputations, host of unique benefits and are commonly used to treat:

Cheeks

Lips

Chin

Neckline

Chest

Wrinkles and Fine Lines

More information

To find out more about Curated Medical and to see their full list of cosmetic procedures, please visit their website at https://curatedmed.com.

