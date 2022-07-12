At Your Leisure Aesthetics Is Now Offering Restylane For Chin, Lip And Jaw Augmentation In Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



After her extensive training to receive a Medical Aesthetic Training Injectable and Dermal Fillers certificate, Leah Walker has been offering cosmetic injections for more than 10 years and shares her expert experience at the medical spa, At Your Leisure Aesthetics in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.

With a passion to help boost the confidence and look of men and women through offering numerous types of different cosmetic procedures, At Your Leisure Aesthetics have a range of treatments in a calming spa-like setting to address skin concerns that are connected to aging, skin discoloration, and acne.

While endeavouring to stay ahead of the latest methods and treatments available for cosmetic injections, At Your Leisure Aesthetics are now offering the new Restylane treatment – an injectable cosmetic filler that adds volume to the skin – for patients who are aiming to achieve a more naturally youthful look.

This particular injectable is a smooth, transparent gel that includes hyaluronic acid (HA) to not only add volume and fullness to the face, lips and under the eyes, but also hydrates the skin and improves its elasticity.

Restylane comes in two forms: Restylane Vital, which is used to plump fine lines, wrinkles and folds around the lips and nose, and Restylane Defyne, which reduces moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds.

Many patients choose Restylane as it’s a safe and natural-looking filler that remains in your skin for a longer period of time than other products (up to 18 months or more), like collagen. This is because Restylane dissolves gradually over several weeks while releasing hyaluronic acid, that helps cells produce more water, stimulate collagen production, and restore volume to your skin.

At Your Leisure Aesthetics also offer lip filler in Scottsdale for women and men who have lost volume in their lips due to aging or sun damage, or who just want to enhance the contours of their natural lip shape to create a fuller, more attractive smile.

They will use, what they consider, as one of the best alternatives available for lip augmentation – Restylane Kysse – that has been specifically developed to bind with your natural lip cells to preserve an all-natural shape throughout your normal lip movements unlike other fillers that can have a noticeable look.

At your appointment a member of their expert cosmetic team will take the time to consult with you, tell you all about the products they are using and help you pick the best procedure and injectable that fits your specific desires.

They will then use their skills and attention to detail to conduct the minimally invasive treatment that can help give you the lips of your dreams, with some patients seeing results up to 8 weeks after their consultation.

The beauty procedures completed in the highly rated At Your Leisure Aesthetics medical spa are done with love and care, while also requiring minimal time investment, little to no bruising, and can show immediate improvement for wrinkles, lip enhancement and facial volume.

