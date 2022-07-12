The Brains: How to Leverage AI in Influencer Marketing

London, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is a growing tool in any digital marketer’s arsenal. Enabling quick analysis of data, machine learning and natural language processing, it all supports brands in making impactful decisions to increase online exposure. It is artificial intelligence that is also allowing brands to leverage influencer marketing to its true potential. It’s all in the data. The world’s influencer marketing industry is projected to grow from USD 6,015 million in 2020 to USD 24,076 million by 2025. There is no denying that influencer marketing is a lucrative marketing strategy that leverages results.

Recently, trends and strategies have emerged in the digital marketing landscape where artificial intelligent APIs, software and programs are assessing the social statistics to partner brands to the most appropriate influencers, suggesting impactful workflow actions, optimal engagement and even improving conversion driving content.

The Problems with Influencer Marketing

With the growth of social media, influencer marketing is going to expand to new heights. Celebrities and sports stars capitalise heavily on this with people such as Cristiano Ronaldo charging $1.6 million dollars for a single instagram post. Alongside this growth however, comes influencer marketing fraud. When brands are deciding how to leverage influencer marketing to its true potential, it is the metrics that speak volume. These famous celebrities have a name behind them that sells, but what about the smaller accounts – those new to a following? How can smaller influencers impact a brand’s decision on partnering with them? The fact is, social accounts are manipulating metrics to present themselves as worthy partners for large brands and in turn, demanding a generous sum for their branded posts.

How AI can Transform Influencer Marketing?

Artificial Intelligence is enabling brands to counter fraud and optimise online potential. This is all challenged through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP). Brands are benefiting from AI-powered influencer marketing technology in three core areas: finding the right data, proposing impactful workflow actions and creating more relevant content.

By utilising data analytics and artificial intelligence, it can raise confidence in brands partnering with a creator, as the social media insights and analytics are comprehensible. With the digital marketing universe expanding, the true advantage of artificial intelligence and data analytics in influencer marketing is its ability to consider an excessive quantity of data in each recommendation, and reassure brands that the creator they are working with can not only receive the engagement they say they can, but can also deliver conversion driving content. With support from artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing (and the right strategy), brands can trust the amount of online engagement and reach they will receive through influencer marketing.

Speaking about the utilisation of AI to leverage influencer marketing, Farhiya Ali, Social Media Manager at The Brains, says:

“Influencer marketing has become a cost-effective way for companies to build brand awareness, credibility and trust. It’s an intelligent form of advertising as it moves customers down the sales funnel much faster than traditional marketing methods. With influencer marketing being a lucrative business, it’s no surprise that it has become difficult to discern between real accounts that have grown organically vs accounts with inflated metrics that have been purchased. With AI-powered systems, companies can now make better decisions in terms of finding a relevant influencer and in identifying new trends, which in turn will save brands money, mitigate fraudulent risk and result in greater ROI.”

