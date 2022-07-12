Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market is projected CAGR of 7.2% for the next ten years (2021 – 2032) – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recorded sales of US$ 245.9 Mn in 2021, the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market is predicted to experience high growth over the years ahead, owing to growing awareness and adoption globally. Demand for endoscopic submucosal dissection is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032, with the global market share estimated to reach US$ 532.6 Mn by 2032.



Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) has been the most significant advancement in therapeutic endoscopy in recent years for the management of early gastric cancer. Because there are few cases with relevant indicators, ESD is not well-known in the West. This is due to lower rates of the disease than in Japan, as well as a lack of adequate screening systems. As a result, early detection of stomach cancer is extremely rare. Furthermore, histopathologic criteria for early mucosal intestine cancer differ between Japanese and Western pathologists. As a result, bulk of early cancer diagnoses made by Japanese pathologists would go unnoticed in the West. Nonetheless, ESD is a method that is still being refined, and its acceptability and use are increasing.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22897

With expanded experience and new developments in endoscopic procedures, ESD has grown in popularity in the United States over the last decade. With additional research evaluating the safety of colorectal ESD and improvements in endoscopists' expertise, the treatment has grown in popularity in recent years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Knives, under the product category for endoscopic submucosal dissection, held a market share of 34.3% in 2021.

Stomach cancer indication accounted for the highest market share of 81% by value in 2021.

Hospitals accounted for a market share of around 44.8% in 2021 and the segment is set to advance at a CAGR value of 6.6% through 2032.

The East Asian region accounted for 57% of the global market share in 2021.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/22897

“High prevalence of gastric cancer in East Asia, leading to growing prominence of endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures, will propel the adoption of ESD over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key manufacturers of endoscopic submucosal dissection products are highly focused on inorganic and organic growth strategies for expanding their global market share. Several players also provide a well-established product portfolio, thus allowing them to gain more profits.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22897

Some key market developments include:

Sb-kawasumi Laboratories, INC. was founded in October 2021 as a result of a merger between Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.'s medical equipment business and Kawasumi Laboratories, INCmedica's equipment business.

Ovesco Endoscopy AG introduced the OTSG XcavatorTM, a new dimension in endoscopic grabbing, in June 2021.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2014 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22897

The research study is based on the product (knives, tissue retractors, grasp/clips, injecting agents, and gastroscopes & colonoscopes), indication (esophageal cancer, stomach cancer, and colon cancer), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com