LPL Financial Publishes Midyear Outlook 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that the firm’s “Midyear Outlook 2022” is now available in an interactive digital version and as a downloadable PDF. The report contains investment insights and market guidance from LPL Financial’s Research team. LPL Financial currently has approximately $1 trillion in advisory and brokerage assets under management as of 3/31/2022, with $624 million of the total comprised of advisory assets.



Key insights and forecasts discussed in the Midyear Outlook 2022 report include:

Economy: Slow Growth. The domestic economy will continue to grow this year, albeit slower than expected six months ago. Other than the anomaly of a negative print in first quarter gross domestic product (GDP), the economy has sufficient momentum to offset the inflationary pressures.

Inflation: Cool Down. Inflation will most likely be significantly above the Fed’s long-run target of 2%. Inflation rates will likely cool throughout this year, but the cool down period will be long and slow. Some inflation pressures should subside as China adjusts its COVID-19 policy and supply chains improve.

Stocks: Strong Headwinds. Stocks will face a number of headwinds in the second half of the year, but the amount of turbulence will likely depend on the pace at which inflation falls. Volatility may persist, but an improved macroeconomic environment may set the stage for higher valuations, further earnings growth, and solid gains for stocks over the rest of the year.

Bonds: Value Proposition. Despite the historically poor start to the year, the value proposition for core bonds has actually improved recently. With the big jump in yields that has already taken place this year, we believe core bonds look as good as they have in quite some time.

“We know that making the right decision at the right time is key to finding a safe harbor in stormy weather,” said LPL Financial’s Senior Vice President of Research, Marc Zabicki. “The issues we are facing are significant: inflation is at its highest level in decades, central banks are working to unwind more than a decade of extraordinary monetary support to fight inflation, and Europe’s two largest countries are at war. The turbulence is real, but our research leads us to believe that there are effective ways to navigate these times successfully.”

