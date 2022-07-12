Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Size to Attain USD 6,168 Million by 2030 Growing at 8.2% CAGR Fueled by Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Size accounted for USD 3,114 Million in 2021 and will achieve a market size of USD 6,168 Million by 2030, budding at a CAGR of 8.2%.



Increasing consumer spending on aesthetics is the primary factor boosting the global aesthetics combination therapy market. For instance, according to The Aesthetic Society and Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) 2020 report, people spend more than USD 9 billion on aesthetic plastic surgery.

The era of monotherapies is gradually coming to an end as the newer idea of combination therapy continues to gain prominence among practitioners and patients alike due to rising medical advancements and correspondingly raising awareness. Combination therapy is a type of care that addresses a root cause by using more than one medication or service.

Aesthetic combination therapies significantly speed up the recovery processes by utilizing highly developed technology. The combined effect frequently has a synergistic effect that nurtures the skin and can easily assist in treating flare-ups. Combination therapies' holistic approach is especially beneficial for acne-prone skin because, in addition to helping to improve skin health, they also target the underlying causes of breakouts and reduce inflammation.

Report Coverage:

Market Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Market Size 2021 USD 3,114 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 6,168 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.2% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Therapy Type, By Application, By End-Use, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Alma Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Galderma S.A., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Speciality European Pharma, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cutera, Inc, Allergan, and Syneron Medical Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Value

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how surgical and medical services are provided. As a result, all optional and aesthetic procedures have been postponed or canceled in accordance with quarantine regulations. A network of aesthetic plastic surgery professionals called the Cosmetic Surgery Governance Forum (CSGF) has made it possible to share knowledge in difficult situations. However, after the opening of lockdowns and banned travel the aesthetics procedures are running full-fledged and are expected to support the growth of the aesthetics combination therapy market size.

Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Dynamics

The massive increase in aesthetic treatment and surgeries is one of the aesthetic combination therapy market trends that fuel the demand throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. According to the National Hospital Care Survey (NHCS) and the U.S. Census data 2020, over 1.9 million Americans used hair removal treatment rather than waxing more than 4 times. The market is also driven by the rapid innovations in medical devices. Additionally, improvements in regulatory healthcare scenarios are expected to create numerous growth opportunities throughout the forecast timeframe. On the other hand, the lack of developed healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations and strict government regulation for product approval are some factors that are hindering market growth.

Growing focus on minimally invasive procedures fuels the aesthetic combination therapy market growth

For age-related and structural issues, more patients are turning to injection-based treatment due to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive alternatives. Botulinum toxin, soft tissue filler injections, and most recently tissue lifting with bioabsorbable suspension threads are a few of the options available. These procedures have the benefit of being completed all at once, over the course of several visits, or in combination. In essence, suspension threads are used to reposition facial tissue that has been affected by skin changes and fat loss brought on by gravity, botulinum toxin injections are made to correct dynamic wrinkles, soft-tissue invasion of hyaluronic acid (HA)-based fillers is performed to restore facial volumes, fill wrinkles, and redefine facial profiles, and botulinum toxin injections are made to correct static wrinkles. In recent years, there has been growing concern about the safety of these procedures as more people seek injection-based treatments due to their widespread commercial acceptance.

Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Segmentation

The global market has been divided into three categories: therapy type, application, end-use, and region.

The segmentation is based on therapy type including BTx-A/laser, BTx-A/dermal filler, dermal filler/topical drug, laser/radiofrequency, laser/topical drug, and others. BTx-A/laser sub-segments accounted for a sizable aesthetics combination therapy market share.

Hair removal, scar removal, skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, and other applications are included in the segmentation. According to our research, the hair removal application will have a sizable market share in 2021. According to The Aesthetic Society Statistics, 454,954 hair removal procedures will be performed in 2021, generating a significant revenue of USD 76 million.

Furthermore, by end-use, the market covers ambulatory surgical centers, dermatology clinics, and hospitals. According to our aesthetics combination therapy market forecast, the dermatology clinics will achieve a substantial growth rate in the coming years.

Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Regional Outlook

The aesthetics combination therapy market is divided into six regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the market with the highest share due to high spending on skincare and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. Growing awareness of aesthetic therapies, improved healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income are among the factors driving the Asia-Pacific aesthetics combination therapy market.

Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Players

Some key aesthetics combination therapy companies covered in the industry include Allergan, Alma Lasers Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cutera, Inc, Cynosure Inc., Galderma S.A., Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Speciality European Pharma, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.

