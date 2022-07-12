Principal Solar Provides Aramis Partnership Eight Well Rework Project Operational Update

DALLAS, TEXAS, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today provided an operational update regarding its recent partnership with Houston-based Aramis, LLC (“Aramis”). The two companies entered into a partnership agreement in June of 2022 for the purpose of reworking eight (8) wells in Caldwell County, Texas.

“As of July 12, 2022, seven of the eight wells we’re reworking with Aramis have been brought up to stripper production status*,” said Anthony Lerner, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Principal Solar. “We anticipate all eight wells will be returned to production, at which point we intend to work with Aramis to identify additional wells with production potential in the Luling and Central Texas areas.”

A variety of factors contribute to overall well production performance, including initial well pressures, equipment testing and operational status, and the tested quality/acceptability of the oil produced. Additional details, including normalized production rates and the wells’ anticipated financial performance, are expected to be made available once the initial evaluation periods are complete.

About Aramis, LLC

Aramis LLC is a private oil and gas production company with its sole focus on developing conventional onshore oil and gas production in Texas. Aramis has a complete technical and operations team based in Houston and is constantly reviewing conventional low-risk oil development projects to increase its reserves and grow production.

Mr. Omar Minhaj, the managing member of Aramis, is a highly skilled and motivated entrepreneur focused on building startup ventures in the Oil and Gas sector, having raised multiple millions in equity and debt capital for oil and gas projects. He offers deep experience in domestic and international land leasing and contract negotiations.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com .

*For tax purposes, a stripper well is defined as any oil or natural gas well property whose maximum daily average oil production does not exceed 15 BBLS of oil, or any natural gas well whose maximum daily average gas production does not exceed 90 MCF per day, during any 12-month consecutive time period.

Principal Solar Contact

K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

kt@pswwenergy.com

214.885.0032