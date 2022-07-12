Forefront Communications Wins Three Bulldog PR Awards

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forefront Communications, a strategic marketing and communications agency focused on institutional fintech and capital markets firms, today announced it received accolades in three categories in the recent Bulldog PR awards: Agency That Gets Results (Silver), Best Industry-Focused Agency (Bronze) and Most Innovative Agency (Silver).

The Bulldog PR Awards, which rank the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns, celebrate excellence in public relations and communication. They are the only national public relations contest judged exclusively by working journalists. The judges evaluate the entries based on creativity, originality, strategy, execution and results.

This is the second consecutive year Forefront has been recognized in the Bulldog PR awards, with the firm winning in 2021’s Best Brand Launch category for its work on MayStreet (work that helped the fintech secure its recent acquisition by the London Stock Exchange Group). In 2021 Forefront was also named one of the Top 18 Boutique PR firms nationwide by Insider, and before that was included on Observer’s prestigious Financial PR Honor Roll.

“Our focus has always been on helping B2B fintechs grow by crafting impactful, integrated programs built on messaging that differentiates them from the competition,” said Eric Soderberg, Forefront Managing Partner. “We work hard to ensure that our clients smartly and strategically leverage the most innovative marketing tactics at their disposal, so being recognized in these three particular categories is really gratifying.”

Forefront is in the midst of an explosive period of growth. In the first half of the year, Forefront added four new team members, including fintech industry veterans Jed Hamilton and CJ Lengua. The firm expanded all three of its practice areas – PR, content and digital – with several leading fintechs turning to the agency in 2022 to serve as their outsourced marketing and communications department. After launching full rebrand projects for Broadway Technology, RQD* Clearing and LiquidityBook in Q4 2021, Forefront rebranded Drawbridge Partners earlier this year and is on track to launch five additional brands this quarter.

“2021 was a year of considerable growth for Forefront, with more and more industry leaders turning to us to build their brands and run their entire marketing and communications functions on an outsourced basis,” said Forefront Managing Partner Mark Dowd. “This year is shaping up to be even bigger for us, and we look forward to helping take more fintechs from launch to leadership in the months to come.”

About Forefront Communications

Founded in 2016, Forefront Communications is an award-winning strategic communications firm — part PR, part content, part digital marketing, part creative — that’s laser-focused on propelling fintech and capital markets firms to the forefront. Our methodology — rock-solid foundational messaging overlaid with expert strategy and program execution — has been proven to separate our clients from the pack and drive meaningful business results. For more information, visit www.forefrontcomms.com.