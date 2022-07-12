Marble Authenticates Victims Involved in the Camp Lejeune, 3M and Firefighting Foam Mass Tort Cases

TORONTO and DALLAS, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble (formerly Medchart) today announced that law firms are using Marble API to authenticate claimants and pull medical data from various medical databases in three mass tort cases: Camp Lejeune water, 3M earplugs and manufacturers of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF). Marble API allows law firms to easily, securely and cost-effectively verify claimant data to expedite services and find justice for our honored veterans and public servants.



The Marble API Solution

Medical record retrieval, authentication and review is an essential process to mass tort law, but traditionally it is highly manual and time-consuming. Law firms are turning to Marble’s modern API technology to authenticate claimants and retrieve required information, such as driver’s license, email and phone number, via input and facial recognition, to gain the right insights to support cases at scale.

Marble empowers law firms to practice more profitably by dramatically reducing the time spent preparing medical data requests from four months to one day, and reviewing the records for the fundamental criteria critical to a case’s success.

The Cases

For decades, 1 million veterans, their families and civilian employees who worked at Camp Lejeune base were exposed to contaminated water, and thousands of those people may have developed related health conditions.

3M supplied a version of Combat Arms earplugs to the U.S. military from 2008 to 2015. About 290,000 active-duty U.S. military service members and veterans are suing 3M over hearing problems resulting from using the company’s earplugs.

Several manufacturers have been selling chemical-based firefighting foam (AFFF) due to its effectiveness in extinguishing jet fuel and petroleum fires. However, it may have caused cancer in firefighters regularly exposed to the foam.



“The legal industry is making significant decisions on case management and expenditures based on data-driven intelligence. Marble has transformed how personal injury law firms complete the enrollment process for claimant authentication,” said Damon Spiceland, head of mass tort operations at Marble.



“In less than a minute, a claimant can upload their information into a database via secure email or SMS. Law firms can organize necessary documentation to start requesting records and services immediately. This frictionless integration to enable efficient service delivery – when dealing with the complexity and scale of multi-plaintiff litigation – is invaluable to ensure swift justice for victims.”

Marble will be the Opioids Litigation Group sponsor at the American Association for Justice conference in Seattle, July 16-19. To set up a meeting, contact Damon Spiceland at damon.spiceland@medchart.com .

About Marble

Marble easily and securely aggregates consumer-authorized access to digitized health records, billing data and affidavits. By providing tens of thousands of trusted data connections through a simple-to-use API set, Marble makes it easy for law firms to practice more profitably. Marble customers include law firms representing nearly 40% of all U.S. claimants in the ongoing Purdue opioid litigation. With offices in Dallas, San Francisco and Toronto, Marble is powering businesses for customers across North America with its rapidly expanding national data coverage. For more information, visit www.marbleapi.com .

