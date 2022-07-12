New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Motor Market: Market Segments: By Motor Type ; By Power Output ; By Speed ; By Application ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191685/?utm_source=GNW

This technique seeks to reduce the evaporation of water. With proper installation and maintenance, the drip irrigation system will contribute to significant water conservation by managing evaporation and drainage. For all soil forms, it can be used effectively and it can manage soil erosion. In addition, the drip system also helps to provide the plants with organic matter and nutrients through the drip pipes.



Market Highlights

Drip Irrigation Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.5% in 2030.

Drip Irrigation Market to surpass USD 10.7 billion by 2030 from USD 5.8 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Due to factors such as rising population, increasing global food demand and increasing population size, limited arable, especially in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific and Latin America region, the global market for drip irrigation systems will increase during the forecast period. In addition, the growing need to conserve water, especially in arid areas, will further drive market growth over the forecast period. The global market will be equipped with minimal water use efficiency in drought-prone areas and government programs towards sustainable development goals.



Drip Irrigation Market: Segments

Drip tubes/drip lines segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Drip Irrigation Market is segmented by component into emitters, drip tubes/drip lines, filters and valves among others. Insecticides based Drip Irrigation, led the market in 2018, accounting for XX.X% of market share. The emitter segment is growing rapidly in the drip irrigation market with the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period. The function of emitters is to discharge water at a determined pace and avoid clogging. Inline emitters are present with equal spacing within the laterals which are flat boat-shaped, cylindrical or connected to the lateral inner wall. Inline emitters are usually used for row crops or field plants that provides maximum clogging strength and are suitable for surface irrigation and subsurface irrigation. End users of inline emitters have important labour savings as emitters are pre-installed.



Vegetable Crops segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Drip Irrigation Market is segmented by Crop Type as Field Crops, Fruits & Nuts, Vegetable Crops and Other. The vegetable crops segment held the largest share of the market accounting for 30.5% of the overall revenue in 2019 of Drip Irrigations. For its precise application to crops, drip irrigation has gained significance among field crop growers and thus provides increased benefits such as lower prices, higher profit margins, and lower requirements for water and fertiliser. For growing vegetables, orchard crops, and turf & lawns, drip irrigation proved to be profitable; however, its use in field crops such as maize, sugarcane, and cotton has also been profitable in the last decade. Market growth has also been fuelled by the rising prices of field crops.



Drip Irrigation Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth in green house vegetable production

In order to influence soil moisture, automatic drip irrigation is necessary, especially in the case of specialized greenhouse vegetables. An easy, meticulous method for managing soil moisture and applying water is given by complete automation of drip irrigation systems. Some of the factors that increase the demand for automatic drip irrigation systems are successful time management, elimination of human errors in terms of calculation, and adjustment of available soil moisture levels. In addition, it is anticipated that these systems would raise profits produced per yield. His system has the ability to provide scarce capital with high yields, which has propelled his demand for agricultural use. In addition, government policies to provide drip irrigation subsidies are a major factor driving the development of the global demand for drip irrigation.



Restrain

High initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems

The initial investment costs are high, which makes it uneconomical for low-value crops to use drip irrigation systems. The cost of equipment for drip irrigation varies with the type of crop, location, soil, water conditions, fertigation equipment, and filtration equipment. Based on its high economic value, this method of irrigation is considered to be feasible for horticultural crops and cash crops such as grapes, sugarcane, tomatoes and onions. Owing to the need for vast amounts of piping & filtration equipment, drip irrigation is costly.



Drip Irrigation Market: Key Players

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence and SWOT Analysis.



Hunter Industries, Inc.

Irritec S.p.A

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Microjet Irrigation Systems

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

The Toro Company



Drip Irrigation Market: Regions

Drip Irrigation Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Drip Irrigation Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future due to growing demand from the agriculture industry. North America will be followed by the Asia-Pacific region, while Europe will be ranked third in the drip irrigation market worldwide. The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a significant pace over the forecast period, owing to the government’s incentives and subsidies. In addition, in emerging economies such as China and India, the benefits associated with the use of drip irrigation, such as high yield and low water waste, are driving the market growth. In addition, soil erosion restrictions and easy fertilization are major factors driving the growth of the demand for drip irrigation.



Competitive Landscape:

Drip Irrigation market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China) hold a substantial market share in the Drip Irrigation market. Other players analyzed in this report are Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), EPC Industries (India), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), KSNM Drip (India), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy), and Dripworks Inc. (US) among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Drip Irrigation. For Instance, In May 2020, The Toro Company launched clog-resistant drip tape, Toro Aqua-Traxx Azul drip tape. The drip tape offers a filter inlet design and optimized flow passages that pass-through debris to maximize clog resistance and product performance.



Drip Irrigation Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Drip Irrigation Market report also contains analysis on:



Drip Irrigation Market Segments:

By Component:

Emitters/Drippers

Pressure Pumps

Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Valves

Filters

Fittings & Accessories

By Crop Type:

Field Crops

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Other

By Application:

Surface

Subsurface

Drip Irrigation Market Dynamics

Drip Irrigation Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

FAQs on Drip Irrigation Market

Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?

At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?

Who are the key players in the Drip Irrigation Market?

What could be the challenging factors in the growth of the Drip Irrigation Market?

What are the growth drivers for the Drip Irrigation Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191685/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________