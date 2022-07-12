New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital MRO Market: Market Segments: By Technology ; By Application ; By End User ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191683/?utm_source=GNW
The rules and recommendations of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) should be followed in order to grow sustainable palm oil. By following environmental and social standards set by the RSPO, manufacturers can produce certified sustainable palm oil. A very small amount of cholesterol is present in palm oil. Palm oil is a common ingredient that is found in a wide range of consumer goods products such as household cleaners, cosmetics, food products, snacks, and biofuel.
Market Highlights
Global Sustainable Palm Oil is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.32% in 2030.
Global Sustainable Palm Oil to surpass USD 45,227 million by 2030 from USD 17,320 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.32 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Substantial growth in demand for the sustainable palm oil from end-use industries coupled with growing consumer awareness regarding positive health benefits of palm oil is anticipated to be the major factor contributing in the market growth. Additionally, rising disposable income and increasing per capita expenditure on consumer products across the economies is driving then product demand. Apart from that, developing nations have commenced taking up promising policy initiatives to upsurge the global Sustainable Palm Oil market.
Global Sustainable Palm Oil: Segments
Crude Palm Oil segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Sustainable Palm Oil is segmented by Product Type into Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, and Fractionated Palm Oil. Crude Palm Oil, the segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 due to its intensifying use in the food industry. It is also referred as edible oil.
Biofuel & Energy segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Sustainable Palm Oil is divided by End User into Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Biofuel & Energy, Pharmaceutical and Industrial. The biofuel & Energy segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. The growth of the segment is driven by the escalating demand for biofuels across the nations. In recent years the biodiesel has gained remarkable popularity among consumers as an alternative to diesel. With regards to feedstock, palm oil is emphasized as the conventional feedstock for biodiesel production and is considered as cost-effective substitute of soybean.
Organic segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Sustainable Palm Oil is bifurcated by Origin into Organic and Conventional. The organic, segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the rising awareness among consumers in regard to the negative impacts of agrochemicals which is used for the cultivation of conventional crops on the environment and human health.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing uses of sustainable palm oil in myriad end-user industries
Surging demand of sustainable palm oil from numerous end user industries is the key factor contributing in the market growth. Palm oil is a multipurpose product that is used not only in foods but also in transport fuel and personal care products. Palm oil is extensively used in the bakery on account of its smooth and creamy texture and also it is odorless. The usage of palm oil in food increases its longevity and its natural perspective effect resists the oxidation that spoils the food. Furthermore, sustainable palm oil demand is escalating in the cosmetics industry where it is used in skincare and makeup products.
Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of palm oil
Significant growth in the demand of sustainable palm oil due to rising consumer awareness regarding the positive health benefits of palm oil is projected to drive the market in the forthcoming years. It is widely used to prevent vitamin A deficiency, aging, brain disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and in treating malaria. Additionally, palm oil is gaining momentum for its weight loss properties and in improving the body’s metabolism.
Restraint
Lack of awareness regarding sustainable palm oil existence
Many businesses are there are not aware of the basics of the sustainability or sustainable palm oil which is estimated to hinder the growth of the sustainable palm oil market. In addition, the stringent regulations administering plantations across the geographies are likely to impede the market growth in the coming years. Destruction of forests and replacing them with palm oil plantations wipe out the habitat of animals that have nowhere else to go.
Global Sustainable Palm Oil:
Key Players
New Britain Palm Oil Limited
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis
Sime Darby
Golden Agri-Resources Limited
Astra Agro Lestari
IOI Corporation Berhad
Cargill
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD
Wilmer International Limited
Kulim Berhad
United Plantation Berhad
SIPEF Group Belgium
Other Prominent Players
Global Sustainable Palm Oil: Regions
Global Sustainable Palm Oil is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Sustainable Palm Oil in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Sustainable Palm Oil. Asia Pacific is led by Malaysia and Indonesia which are major producers of palm oil. Other countries involved in the production of palm oil include Thailand, Nigeria, Columbia, and Ecuador. China is leading the sustainable palm oil market in terms of consumption followed by the EU, Indonesia, India, and the US. Other developing nations such as Europe and North America are greatly dependent on imports from Asia Pacific regions.
Global Sustainable Palm Oil is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Sustainable Palm Oil report also contains analysis on:
Sustainable Palm Oil Segments:
By Origin
Organic
Conventional
By Product Type
Crude Palm Oil
RBD Palm Oil
Palm Kernel Oil
Fractionated Palm Oil
By End-User
Food & Beverage
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Biofuel & Energy
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Sustainable Palm Oil Dynamics
Sustainable Palm Oil Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Product Overview Palm oil is the vegetable oil that can be safely consumed by the extraction of the pulp of the oil palms. Sustainable palm oil is red in color due to the high beta carotene ingredient.
