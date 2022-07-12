New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainable Palm Oil: Market Segments: By Origin ; By Product Type ; By End User and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191682/?utm_source=GNW

The solution for data center infrastructure management was built to expand the traditional role of data center management to include all physical assets as well as services in the field of IT and facilities. Unmanned and disparate datacenters increase the budget of organisation which additionally increases financial pressure on organisation. There are several IT controls tools, but the management of data center infrastructure is a special approach for IT environments and facilities.



Market Highlights

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 13.2% in 2030.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market to surpass USD 3.4 billion by 2030 from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 13.2% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. During the forecast period, the global data center infrastructure management market is expected to see significant growth. Technological developments such as virtualization and cloud computing, increased demand for green IT and sustainability are factors driving the growth of the global data center infrastructure industry. Currently, technical advancements such as virtualization and cloud computing, rising consumer and economic demands, and measures for green energy efficiency have had a positive effect on market demand. In addition, the complexity of the design of the data center, the financial disparity due to increased energy usage, has guided market growth.



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Segments

Power Monitoring segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented by application as Asset Management, Power Monitoring, Capacity Management, and Environmental Monitoring. The greater market share in 2018 was the asset management segment to be a larger contributor to the DCIM market growth during the forecast period. At a CAGR of around 17 percent over the projected time period, power management solutions will grow. When the temperature rises to atmospheric limits and neutralizes the heat that is generated, these solutions ensure the efficient cooling of components. They allow hot spots to be removed and allow safer cooling without endangering the equipment and improving business processes. In addition, the continuous growth and complexity of data centers is motivating companies to incorporate advanced DCIM systems to fulfil the requirements of scalability and cooling.



The Cloud Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented by deployment model into On-premises and Cloud. The On-premises segment is expected to hold the largest market share and has witnessed a very high demand over the last few years. In enterprises, on-premise DCIM systems play a crucial role. This type of DCIM is based on a physical environment and gathers data center information that can be used in the process of decision-making. DCIM collects on-site data from sensors in the facilities of the data center. An on-site DCIM solution provides an individual environment with reliable and safe data collection, reporting, and alerting. The data provides information to administrators related to the availability of facilities, airflow, power usage, temperature, humidity and security.



IT and telecommunications Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented by vertical into IT and telecommunications, BFSI, Energy & Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Others. Over the forecast period, rapid upsurges in the growth and development of IT infrastructure are expected to drive demand. In addition, to handle an immense amount of data, the emerging telecommunication system requires data storage facilities. Moreover, in IT and telecommunication services, reliability, energy usage, and maintenance are important. In the coming years, this factor is anticipated to propel growth. BFSI demand is strong, driven mainly by a rising emphasis on digitization. In addition, the industry has shifted its focus to cloud computing and cloud networking in order to expand banking capability, resulting in enormous data center demand. This factor is expected over the forecast period to drive market growth.



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need to Manage Energy Consumption

In developing countries, the growing adoption of online gaming, IoT, AI, robots, and driverless cars is consuming an enormous amount of power in data centers, creating many opportunities for revenue from the data center infrastructure management industry. Integrating RFID systems with software helps companies leverage the current infrastructure efficiently, improves the granularity of data center infrastructure management solutions, and reduces costs that have a positive impact on market demand. Customized high-performance RFID systems are developed by technology vendors to help data center operators track assets and control the environment. The tools allow operators to extract current power consumption from generators, UPS, chillers, PDUs, HVACs, and branch circuits and display real-time information to save significant energy costs. The introduction of these technologies helps operators of data centers to reduce power usage by about 20%.



Rising trend of virtualization

The need for end-to-end visibility across infrastructure has become the most significant challenge for data center operators with the increasing data center modernization. However, with the introduction of complementary and emerging technology, the data center industry is undergoing a major transformation. DCIM is one such technology that data center, IT and facility operators are increasingly adopting to gain comprehensive visibility into critical data center infrastructure information, including operations, configuration, and utilization of resources. Growing market expectations, technological innovation and continuing business expansion would enable players to embrace advisory services to support companies. Stringent government standards to reduce data center energy consumption would help drive the value of the market.



Restrain

Complex implementation processes and High upfront costs

As a big infrastructure optimization software, DCIM has developed. Several organizations have confirmed DCIM’s successful implementation, but it is not possible to ignore the number of failed implementations. A large difference between what clients expect and what DCIM providers offer is one of the major reasons behind the ineffective implementations. The DCIM implementation can be difficult for a data center with various functional domains. However, high costs associated with the development of software solutions and the need for highly skilled workers to implement these solutions are expected to serve as challenges for the industry.



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Regions

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 as the region has the highest number of data centers in the world. Various norms and legislation have been adopted and enforced by governments and regulatory bodies to reduce carbon footprints and energy usage. This has resulted in the high adoption, driving regional demand, of efficient power management solutions. Due to the rapid rise in colocation data center volumes in emerging countries such as India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to experience a high CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, an increasing number of smartphone and tablet subscribers worldwide are expected to increase regional demand over the forecast period. Governments have introduced new green initiatives in this area, ranging from carbon taxation to effective use of electricity, and many more. The need to use applications, such as DCIM, for data center management is motivated by these initiatives and regulatory requirements.



Competitive Landscape:

The Data Center Infrastructure Management market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. hold a substantial market share in the Data Center Infrastructure Management market. Other players analyzed in this report are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Delta Electronics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Data Center Infrastructure Management. For Instance, Mar-2020: Schneider Electric unveiled Uniflair, the rack-mounted data center cooling solution. The solution has been designed for helping businesses with their edge computing developments and initiatives.



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Key Players

ABB Group

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market report also contains analysis on:



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segments:

By Type:

Enterprise Data Center

Managed Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Cloud and Edge Data Center

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

By organization size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Asset Management

Capacity Planning

Power Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

BI and Analytics

Others

By Verticals:

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

IT and ITeS

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications

Others

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Dynamics

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191682/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________