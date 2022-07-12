Shareholder Alert: New York Superlawyer Investigates whether Zendesk Going Private Transaction Is Fair to Shareholders and Potential Insider Trading

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superlawyer, Lynda J. Grant of the TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC (“GrantLaw”) is investigating whether the going private transaction for Zendesk, Inc. (“Zendesk” or the “Company”)(NYSE: ZEN) is fair to its shareholders, and whether certain insiders engaged in insider trading in light of the buy out (the “Buy Out”). On June 24, 2022, Zendesk announced that it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger to be taken private by two private equity firms, Permira Advisers LLC and Hellman & Friedman LLC for $77.50 per share. This price is significantly less than the approximately $127-132 per share buy out price that Zendesk rejected only a few months ago, which it stated undervalued the Company. One day before the announcement of the Buy Out, Zendesk experienced unusual option activity.

GrantLaw is investigating whether (i) Zendesk’s board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $77.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Zendesk’s shareholders, and (iii) whether an insider engaged in illegal trading.

