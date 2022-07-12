Raman Analyzers Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Raman analyzers market size is expected to US$ 970.8 Mn by 2032 and to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



Raman spectroscopy has been used in studying several aspects of materials, including their carbonaceous and inorganic properties, and has been successful in revealing information on their phases, functions, and defects. Additionally, methods such as surface and tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy have broadened the range of applications for Raman analysis to include analytical and biological disciplines. Furthermore, the dependability and adaptability of Raman instruments constitute a viable approach for conducting on-field examinations for a variety of materials

The best option for any type of process monitoring involves non-destructive spectroscopic methods. Raman spectroscopy is one of the most reliable and adaptable technologies for analyzing a variety of materials, both, in lab settings and on the field. Raman analysis has expanded over the years, influencing a number of industrial sectors, including the food and textile industries.

Compared to other methods such as infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy exhibits a number of advantages. In many situations where infrared analyses are unreliable, Raman analyzers provide beneficial applications of use. Applications of Raman analyzers include characterization of carbonaceous materials, applications in graphene and graphene-like materials, characterization of inorganic materials for biological applications, mineralogy, and quality control and analytical processes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) held 23.2% market share by product in 2021.

Bench-top/standalone modality held 42.8% market share in 2021.

By end user, the pharmaceutical industry is widely using Raman analyzer products, and the segment held a market share of 40.3% in 2021.

Around 32.3% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2021.

“Extensive range of applications of Raman spectroscopy in maintaining quality standards for products, disease marker identification, as well as in clinical oncology, is set to propel market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key manufacturers of Raman analyzers are concentrating their efforts on biopharmaceutical and bioprocess development technologies. The applications of the products offered by major players in the market have improved the drug production process, and aim to prevent the proliferation of counterfeit or contaminated drugs.

Moreover, market competitors are also widening their scope of attention toward providing products to the food, oil, gas, and chemical industries.

April 2022: U.K.-based Optimal Industrial Automation and Technologies, a pioneer in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical process analytical technology (PAT), pharmaceutical factory automation, and Quality Assurance (QA) software and systems integration, was acquired by Bruker Corporation.

July 2018: Swiss Metrohm AG acquired B&W Tek LLC, and this acquisition is set to propel Swiss Metrohm AG as one of the largest solution providers for applied Raman spectroscopy.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Raman analyzers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), confocal Raman microscopes, real-time bioprocess Raman analysers, TERS Raman analysers, FT Raman analyzers, and other Raman analyzers), modality (bench-top/standalone, portable, and handheld), and end user (pharmaceuticals, life science, forensics, oil, gas & chemical industry, food industry, and security, defence, & military), across seven key regions of the world.

