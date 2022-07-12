Livento Group Announces Filing Form 10

New York, NY, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./ Livento Group LLC (OTC Pink: NUGN) today announced that it has filed Form 10 and will continue trading under the ticker symbol NUGN. The Company acquires and develops companies and projects with disruptive business models.

The filing can be seen here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1593549/000149315222018963/form10-12g.htm

“This is a major step forward for Livento Group in our journey towards being listed on major worldwide exchanges,” said David Štýbr, CEO of Livento Group. “Each of our subsidiaries is focused on projects and opportunities that have exceptional value and strong growth in their sector. We look forward to engaging with a wider range of investors after our uplisting.”

BOXO Productions is Livento Group’s prominent independent film and television production subsidiary that is led by an established financial, legal and entertainment team. It produces and funds premium content across a range of genres, championing the boldest and most original voices in modern entertainment. Through its highly-diversified business model, BOXO offers investors significant value while minimizing risk. The subsidiary works on several projects simultaneously, which reduces risks such as time delays associated with any one project.

Livento Group’s portfolio management system, Elisee, is an AI-powered Portfolio rebalancing system built to outperform major Stock market Indices. Implementing Elisee allows clients to make data driven decisions on the structure of their portfolio. The cloud-based tool operates autonomously with manual execution. With an audited proven track record of 4 years, Elisse has outperformed Dow Jones and S&P Tracker funds. Investment managers and Qualified investors can ask for the Fund Fact Sheet.

About Livento Group LLC

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company is focused on film production, portfolio management and real estate investment. BOXO Productions, its recently launched film and television production subsidiary, is led by top actors and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

David Štýbr, CEO

Livento Group LLC

ir@liventogroup.com

Livento Group LLC | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook