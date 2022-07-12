SNOWFOX Sushi | JFE Franchising, Inc Honored With Two Awards by Franchise Business Review

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX) is one of just 38 franchise companies to be named an award-winning franchise by Franchise Business Review (FBR) in its 2022 report on the Top Food and Beverage Franchises. In addition, SNOWFOX was named to FBR’s third annual “Culture100” list that recognizes the top 100 franchise brands’ cultures.

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX is one of the largest operators and franchise owners of sushi kiosks in the U.S., managing more than 1,300 full-service sushi bars in supermarkets, wholesale, university and corporate settings.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction. FBR publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as special interest reports throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.

“Our organization is honored to be recognized not only as a top franchise but also for our company’s strong culture,” said Stacy Kwon, president and CEO, SNOWFOX. “The key to our success is and always will be our people. We believe in investing and supporting our chefs and partners and their positive feedback is a true testament to the SNOWFOX experience.”

“The past two years have been challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “A really big advantage of being part of a strong food franchise is having a reliable support system always there to help - through the good and the bad. Food franchise owners report high satisfaction in operating their businesses.”

SNOWFOX was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in FBR’s research. Franchisees were surveyed on benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on questions that looked at leadership, training, financial opportunity, core values, perception of brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support.

About SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc is a leading provider of full-service sushi kiosks in the grocery industry. We own and operate over 1,300 full-service sushi kiosks in 38 states throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Alaska. Our products, including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes, chef favorites, appetizers, and party platters has taken sushi back to its origins of chef-based theatricality. Providing high end restaurant quality but with grab-n-go convenience in our guest’s own neighborhoods. To learn more about us, visit jfefood.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

