Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Market Segments: By Product ; By Type ; By Application ; By End User ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Market Highlights

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.25% in 2030.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to surpass USD 5.8 Billion by 2030 from USD 2.8 Billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 6.25% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Factors such as growing global infectious disease incidences, increased funding and government initiatives, the emergence of multidrug resistance, and technological developments in the production of rapid AST techniques are expected to drive the growth of the global market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing in the coming years. In addition, the untapped development of new markets provides the players operating in this sector with substantial revenue growth opportunities. In addition, it is anticipated that the production of genotypic methods that provide fast and accurate detection or confirmation of antimicrobial resistance would drive market growth.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Segments

Automated laboratory instruments segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is segmented by product as automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. Susceptibility testing discs, MIC strips, and susceptibility testing plates are used in manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing items. With a share of over XX.X percent in 2019, the manual susceptibility testing products segment is expected to lead the market. The growth of the segment is expected to be guided by increased incidences of antibacterial resistance, new product launches, and the growing adoption of susceptibility testing discs in emerging countries. In addition, the availability of a variety of consumables and easy understanding is further driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, technological advancements and rising R&D investments by key players to deliver novel technologies in the market are factors driving the growth of the segment.



Antifungal Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is segmented by type into antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, and other susceptibility testing types. The antibacterial susceptibility testing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of XX.X% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The major share of this segment can be traced to the overuse, the emergence of multidrug resistance, of a wide spectrum of antibiotics. Overuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics contributes to drug resistance growth in pathogens, thus raising the need for better drug screening. The early availability of knowledge on bacterial pathogens and their resistance to antimicrobials leads to the timely implementation of effective treatment therapy and plays an important role in the disease’s management.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Use of Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Recent times have seen a marked change to personalized drugs, which is growing the market for goods to screen for antimicrobial susceptibility. Rising government policies are expected to complement the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility tests in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals in terms of improving quality healthcare infrastructure at a global level and increasing susceptibility to infectious diseases. In addition to these institutes, in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, antimicrobial resistance test kits are gaining momentum for research & production of new bacteria-fighting drugs. Online distribution platforms will continue to be a key catalyst for the development of the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility tests in the future.



Increasing Prevalence of Multi Drug Resistance Organisms

The growing prevalence of multidrug-resistant species and the awareness of precision medicine are the major factors attributable to market development. The growing number of diseases that are multidrug-resistant raises the need for testing for antimicrobial susceptibility. Growing awareness campaigns and personalized medicine initiatives have a positive impact on consumer development, and the other aspect that plays a key role in bringing the market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing to the next level is increasing the use of pharmaceutical companies’ tests.



Restrain

Stringent Government Regulatory Policies

Strict government regulatory policies and the difficulties associated with testing for antimicrobial susceptibility are expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period. Automated research instruments for antimicrobial susceptibility are fitted with highly advanced features and functionalities and priced at premium rates. The incubation and detection time is decreased by the use of automated AST systems. The high cost of these systems, however, is a major restraining factor for their widespread end-user adoption, especially for small-budget institutions.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Key Players

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis



ALIFAX Srl

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Merck KGaA

Scientific Digital Imaging Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Regions

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in North America led the market with a lion share of more than XX.X% in 2019 owing to the increasing R&D to develop novel automated AST systems, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, safety issues, and technical developments in products susceptible to antimicrobials. In addition, most of the world’s leading corporations are headquartered in the area or have a strong presence in this market, and others have also concentrated on expanding to improve their scope and capabilities. This is another important factor attributed to the market’s significant growth. In addition, well-established precision medicine awareness campaigns and the use of antimicrobial testing drives, beneficial government initiatives, and an increase in the number of research collaborations are some of the factors that are expected to fuel market growth.



Competitive Landscape:

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) hold a substantial market share in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market. Other players analyzed in this report are Bruker (US), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (US), Hi-Media Laboratories (India), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Creative Diagnostics (US), Synbiosis (UK), Bioanalyse (Turkey), ZHUHAI DL BIOTECH Co., Ltd. (China), ELITechGroup (France), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), CONDALAB (Spain), Genefluidics, Inc. (US), Biotron Ltd (Australia), InvivoGen (US), MP Biomedicals (US), QuantaMatrix Inc. (South Korea), and PML Microbiologicals Inc. (US) among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, In 2020, Liofilchem received the US FDA approval for its Lefamulin 0.016-256 ?g/mL MTS (MIC Test Strip). It is a quantitative assay for determining the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) of lefamulin.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market report also contains analysis on:



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segments:

By Product:



Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Susceptibility Testing Disks

MIC Strips

Susceptibility Testing Plates

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture and Growth Media

Consumables

By Type:



Antibacterial Testing

Antifungal Testing

Antiparasitic Testing

Others

By Application:



Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Epidemiology

Others

By End-user:



Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research &Academic Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Dynamics

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

