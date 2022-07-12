Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Acquires Tree Moguls™ Cannabis and Lifestyle Brands

SHERIDAN, WY, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) proudly announces the acquisition of Tree Moguls™, a premium cannabis lifestyle brand based in Southern California. Christopher Swartz, CEO, states, “This acquisition is an immediate revenue producing opportunity and allows Rodedawg to enter into the 6 Billion dollar California cannabis market through licensing and distribution opportunities. As part of the acquisition, Rodedawg also acquires a deep technology stack which includes Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) embedded branding for the Tree Moguls™ brand. Our shareholders can expect future announcements on the AR and VR implementation which will further establish Tree Moguls™ as a super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand with immediate expansion into Web3 and Metaverse.”

Mr. Swartz adds, “We specifically targeted Tree Moguls™ for the manufacturing and distribution reach within established accounts in Los Angeles County and we see that Tree Moguls™ is poised to expand quickly into other regions within California. This acquisition helps position Rodedawg for immediate revenues and achieving the $5 million plus in Year One. This also accelerates the pathway for the future acquisitions already slated. We actually believe that we can go well beyond the $5 Million Year One target as we continue our acquisition strategy and expansion of management services.”

Mr. Swartz states, “I want to re-iterate our goals for the next six months at Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. is as follows:

To generate profitable revenue streams from our acquisitions and management services within the cannabis industry Launch Rodedawg Branded and Licensed Cannabis & CBD products nationally utilizing the brands such as Tree Moguls™ Cancel over 85 Million Common Shares Launch a corporate website to enhance shareholder communication with transparent and frequent updates.

Mr. Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc., concludes, “We also want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSLI) We are a premium cannabis industry service focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring assets throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and resource to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 181,273,769 outstanding common shares and 8,597,306 common shares in the Float. Also note the company Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger .

About Tree Moguls™

Tree Moguls™ established in early 2020 has rapidly become a premium cannabis lifestyle brand. The company has developed its own premium packaging brands and lifestyle clothing.

The company’s website is: www.treemoguls.com

Tree Moguls™ social media accounts can be found at:

Cannabis Products: https://www.instagram.com/treemogulscanna/

Lifestyle Clothing: https://www.instagram.com/treemoguls/

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://CriticalSolutionsInc.com/ .

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/CSLI_Solutions

