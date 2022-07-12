Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2022 earnings release and teleconference call.



Earnings release: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close Webcast and Teleconference: Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, CEO Jon Baksht, CFO Dhaval Patel, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.



The call may also be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-9306 from the U.S. or 1-412-542-4176 internationally and using access code 10169042.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of approximately 16,500 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com .

