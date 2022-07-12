New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Greenhouse Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Equipment ; By Crop Type ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191665/?utm_source=GNW

The typical glazing material used in the design of commercial greenhouses has been glass, but plastic films are now common, such as polyethylene or polyvinyl, and fiberglass. The construction of the greenhouse frames is constructed from aluminum, galvanized steel, or woods such as redwood, cedar, or cypress. A greenhouse is heated by artificial means, such as hot water, flowing steam, or hot air, partially by the Sun rays.



Market Highlights

Commercial Greenhouse Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.7% in 2030.

Commercial Greenhouse Market to surpass USD 52.9 billion by 2030 from USD 28.6 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Market growth can be attributed to increasing food demand due to a growing population and to climate change, which affects crop yields. In the coming years, raising awareness of commercial greenhouse technology for higher yields will also provide different growth opportunities for the commercial greenhouse market. During the forecast period, it is also predicted that the use of renewable energy sources in different applications will play a key role in the growth of this market. Due to factors such as a population rise, the commercial greenhouse market has seen considerable growth, leading to an increase in demand for food production. In addition, increasing government policies to increase the adoption of greenhouse gases provide the key players operating in the commercial greenhouse market with a huge market opportunity.



Commercial Greenhouse Market: Segments

Plastic greenhouses segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-30

Commercial Greenhouse Market is segmented by type as Glass greenhouse, Plastic greenhouse. Based on type Glass greenhouse segment is the largest segment with a market share of XX.X in 2019 of the market for Commercial Greenhouse. The segment of plastic greenhouses is expected to expand at a higher rate than that of glass greenhouses. In industrial greenhouses, a plastic used is produced in a way that makes it more durable than normal plastic. This plastic, specially made, can withstand tearing and can withstand severe weather conditions.



Heating systems Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Commercial Greenhouse Market is segmented by equipment into Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, and Others. The Heating systems segment led the market and accounted for an XX% revenue share in 2019. One of the critical criteria for the efficient development of plants in commercial greenhouses is to consider heating systems. The growth of the plants is supported by systems that provide continuous temperature regulation and do not discharge any harmful material. A heating device is a technique for keeping the temperature at the desired amount. It is possible to centrally manage or disperse these systems. During cold weather conditions, greenhouses also use radiant hot water heating systems for internal heating. To monitor the temperature of heating pipes, these heating systems use mixing valves as they can efficiently regulate the temperature of heating pipes by flow control.



Commercial Greenhouse Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Higher yield than traditional methods

Adoption of greenhouse farming gives more control over the environment where crops grow. If producers can manage the temperature, the irrigation process, the air humidity, and the light efficiently, they can have a good yield. By having that much control over the growth of crops, farmers keep them healthier and can predict how much they are going to harvest. The ability to control the environment helps farmers to grow flowers, vegetables, and fruit crops all year round. Growing crops in the safe environment of a greenhouse can improve the genetics of the plant, leading to the growth of healthy varieties. It also needs less water than in an open field. Also, producers do not rely on bee pollination and can utilize all the chemicals and pesticides they use to control diseases and any other vulnerability in plants. In an open field, there are locusts, other animals, and insects that can threaten the quality of the produce.



Restrain

High Capital Expenditure

In order to grow appropriately, greenhouse crops need specific environmental conditions. The monitoring of optimum air quality, temperature, and relative humidity are therefore important. To grow, they need optimum light and water quality. The nutrition levels at the disposal of the plants should be continuously controlled and gradually modified to the correct levels, depending on the need for the growth stage of each crop. To grow greenhouse crops, the monitoring and accuracy of natural resources and nutrients are key. This includes a clear understanding of the crop, the environmental conditions, and the optimal needs of the plants. Therefore, often a professional farmer can properly grow these crops. The other considerations include the proper configuration and supplementary lighting of the watering systems. All of these incur high costs while also requiring skills that are difficult for traditional farmers, especially in developing regions.



Commercial Greenhouse Market: Key Players

Dutch Greenhouses



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



Richel Group SA

Heliospectra AB

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Hort Americas LLC

Certhon

Nexus Corporation

Logiqs BV

Rough Brothers Inc.

Agra Tech Inc.

Lumigrow Inc



Commercial Greenhouse Market: Regions

Commercial Greenhouse Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Commercial Greenhouse Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North American growers formerly used traditional techniques to create a controlled environment within greenhouses. These techniques included insulated greenhouses, the use of hot water piping systems to increase the temperature in greenhouses, and conventional lighting technologies such as high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps and metal-halide (MH) lamps. In the last decade, commercial greenhouse growers in North America gradually began switching to automation technologies to enable plant growth throughout the year. Commercial greenhouse technologies are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas to facilitate the supply of fresh vegetables to grocery stores.



Competitive Landscape:

The commercial Greenhouse market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Richel Greenhouse (Eygalieres, FR), Argus Control Systems (British Colombia, Canada), Heliospectra AB (Gothenburg, SE) hold a substantial market share in the Commercial Greenhouse market. Other players analyzed in this report are Rough Brothers Inc. (Vine Steet, Cincinnati, US), Logiqs BV (Maasdijk, NL), Lumigrow, Inc. (Emeryville, CA), Certhon (Poeldijk, Zuid Holland, NL), Hort Americas (Bedford, US), Agra Tech, Inc. (Pittsburg, US), Nexus corporation (Northglenn, Colorado, US), Top Greenhouses, Poly-Tex, Inc. (US), Stuppy Greenhouse (US), The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd (Australia), Omni Structures International (Canada), Europrogress (Mirandola, ITA) among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Commercial Greenhouse. In December 2019, Richel Group and GreenFood completed the greenhouse for the cultivation of strawberries in Armenia. The production area is about 9 hectares, which helped GreenFood become the biggest greenhouse strawberry producer in the CIS countries.



Commercial Greenhouse Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Commercial Greenhouse Market report also contains analysis on:



Commercial Greenhouse Market Segments:

By Type:

Glass greenhouse

Plastic greenhouse

By Equipment:

Heating system

Cooling systems

Others

By Crop Type:

Flowers & Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Commercial Greenhouse Market Dynamics

Commercial Greenhouse Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

FAQs on Commercial Greenhouse Market

Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?

At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?

Who are the key players in the Commercial Greenhouse Market?

What could be the challenging factors in the growth of the Commercial Greenhouse Market?

What are the growth drivers for the Commercial Greenhouse Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191665/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________